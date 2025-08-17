Queen Elizabeth II’s Supercharged Range Rover Is Up for Grabs

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was a big fan of automobiles, so much so that she often chose to drive herself places instead of using her chauffeur. Even during her later years, the monarch and her corgis were known to rip around the Scottish Highlands in a no-frills manual Defender. This 2006 Land Rover Range Rover in Tonga Green over Oxford Sand headed to auction is not that, but it’s bound to be an enormous get for any fan of the British Crown.

BJ06 ZGM, which is the plate number assigned to this vehicle (in the U.K., plates remain with the car for life), was provided by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations for the exclusive use of Her Majesty in April 2006. Like all vehicles adapted for royal duty, it features various modifications ranging from security to comfort and even cosmetic enhancements. Most notable is the dog hood ornament, which represents the royal dog guard. This insignia consists of a silver Labrador holding a pheasant in its mouth, and was only fitted to the Queen’s own vehicles.

Iconic Auctioneers

Another unique modification is the overhauled electrical system and other electronic components, primarily for security and comms reasons. As is usually the case with vehicles for heads of state or dignitaries, intelligence agencies install bespoke components to mitigate any security risks, such as hacking. Other less intense enhancements include the addition of various grab-handles to assist the Queen in getting in and out of the SUV, side steps, mud flaps, and a modified cargo enclosure for her corgis.

Most noteworthy is the engine that sits under the hood. According to the listing by Iconic Auctioneers, this is believed to be the only L322 with a supercharged V8 ever owned by the Crown. The Jaguar-derived 4.2-liter supercharged V8 pairs with a six-speed ZF automatic transmission and produced 400 horsepower when new. Interestingly enough, BJ06 ZGM’s replacement, CK58 NPJ, arrived in 2008 and retained the grille and exterior trim of the supercharged model, but was powered by a 3.6-liter turbodiesel V8. CK58 NPJ was on display at various events after the Queen’s death, including the Pebble Beach Concours, where I personally had the chance to see all of the corgi’s scratches in the back.

Tim Graham Iconic Auctioneers

Following its decommissioning from the royal household, BJ06 ZGM went into private ownership and is now being auctioned with 120,000 miles on the clock. Per the listing, its service history and original blue leather wallet with receipts and handbooks are included with the vehicle.

The Iconic Sale at Silverstone Festival will take place Aug. 23, and you can check out the full catalog here.