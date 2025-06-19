Land Rover’s New Competition Sounds Like ‘Survivor’ but With Cars

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The new Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition will come in Deep Sandglow Yellow or Keswick Green, which is reason enough to celebrate its existence. But the cooler news that the British brand dropped is the Defender Trophy itself. Rover is getting back into epic adventure contests.

From 1980 through the end of the ’90s, Land Rover famously ran a long series of epic international endurance challenges known as the Camel Trophy. The basic idea was to show off the brand’s wares and reinforce its image as a safari machine for the khaki-shirt set, and usually Land Rover’s latest model would be forced through a grueling series of summer-camp-from-hell overland challenges by teams of hearty adventurers from all over the place.

If you’re interested in going deeper there, we found a great 90-minute video about it and once ran a story on the magnificnce of the event’s trophies themselves.

Later, as cig-brand sponsorship fell out of fashion, Land Rover did something similar called the G4 Challenge, featuring orange livery on the vehicles instead of yellow. But that one only ran for a few years. I think the economic situation at the end of the ’00s effectively killed it.

Since the re-introduction of the Defender as we know it today, it’s been used in some smaller outdoorsmanship-themed contests like the TReK Competition, but nothing quite on the grandiose scale of the original Camel Trophy events (though the 2020 Defender launch in Namibia was pretty mind-blowing).

I guess that little square symbol must be the new Defender Trophy logo. Land Rover

The new Defender Trophy, taking place in 2026, looks like a pretty big step up in scale. Competitors from all over the world will have to make it through local events to qualify for the final, some kind of to-be-named challenge in Africa in conjunction with Tusk. Tusk is a wildlife protection non-profit that works to help care for Africa’s megafauna (elephants and such) and a long-term Land Rover brand collaborator.

As for the Defender Trophy Edition vehicle, it looks like its pretty much just a regular four-door with all the optional camping gear and steel wheels in black, plus your pick of those two great colors.

Land Rover has been oddly stingy with pictures of its pretty paint options, but restoration outfit Brooklyn Coachworks here in NY has done a few builds in Sandglow and Keswick Green, as you can see here. Brooklyn Coachworks

For those of you who might want to test your mettle chasing the trophy, I’ll drop in the key lines from Land Rover’s official call to action here:

“Defender Trophy entrants will face obstacles and a selection of mental and physical challenges in a unique test of wit, willpower and teamwork. Epic Adventure, Greater Purpose. Applications for the North American market will be open soon …

When applications close, the countdown to next year’s global final will begin. Applicants from more than 50 countries will begin their quest to reach the epic global final through a series of local selection events. Early next year, regional finals will identify the national winners who will head to Africa for the global final in Autumn 2026.

“Nants ingonyama bagithi baba!” (That’s how you write out the first line of the Lion King song.) Land Rover

More details of the final’s unique format will follow, but global finalists will go up against one another across a series of stages as part of one epic adventure, hosted in Africa with Defender conservation partner Tusk. Competitors will be scored individually but compete in pairs, with the lowest‑ranked competitor given the first pick of potential teammates ahead of each stage.

Each stage will see the teams complete a variety of Driving Challenges, Ingenuity Challenges and Physical Challenges.”

And here’s a little expansion of those three categories:

Driving Challenges – Demanding tests of driving ability and navigation skills as the teams tackle tough trails, rocky inclines and hidden drops.

Ingenuity Challenges – Innovation will be the key to success as our teams have to think fast, work smart and keep their cool.

Physical Challenges – Daunting feats of physical strength, coordination and teamwork as our teams traverse canyons and cross rivers.

To apply, you need to reside in “a participating country” (details to follow), be over 23 years old, be able to swim 50 meters, be able to drive and travel internationally, be fluent in English. I’m sure Land Rover will also be looking for off-road driving and outdoorsy experience, too. “An unstoppable spirit is essential,” the site says. You can sign up for alerts on the Defender Trophy site and drop them app when they open if you’re keen. Who’s in?

Have any Land Rover Camel Trophy, G4 Challenge, or TReK experience? I’d love to hear about it—hit me up at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.