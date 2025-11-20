2027 Kia Telluride Trades V6 Power for Fuel Economy and Torque

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It goes without saying that the Telluride has been a very significant vehicle for Kia. Along with its platform sibling, the Hyundai Palisade, the Telluride proved an instant hit with fantastic value, a quality interior and driving dynamics, and a few memorable design touches, like those amber rectangular DRLs. Now the second generation is finally upon us, and it appears to double down on what made the first act work.

Since we’ve already talked a bit about the design, we’ll head straight into the nuts and bolts. The Telluride’s default powertrain is no longer a 3.8-liter V6, but a turbocharged, 2.5-liter four-cylinder. That does carry a hit to the big SUV’s overall power—a base second-gen model will have 274 horsepower as standard, rather than the outgoing Telluride’s 291 hp—but the change has increased torque considerably. The floor for the 2026 Telluride is 311 lb-ft, which is 49 lb-ft better than before. It also figures to bump the Telluride’s fuel economy numbers, as that old V6 was anything but stellar on gas mileage, averaging 20 mpg.

Kia hasn’t released EPA figures for the base powertrain yet (and neither has the EPA), but it has shared them for the hybrid option, and this is new territory for the Telluride. Tacking on a battery and electric motors to that turbo-four pushes power and torque up to 329 hp and 339 lb-ft, respectively. It should also be good for up to 35 mpg and an estimated max driving range of 600 miles.

Joel Feder

If the old Telluride wasn’t roomy enough for you, the new one adds 2.7 inches to the wheelbase and 2.3 to the overall length. That’ll be especially handy for third-row-equipped vehicles. Otherwise, the interior looks like a modernization of the original, enhanced by Kia’s latest tech. Having just driven a first-gen Telluride last week, it figures to be much better than what the SUV used to have.

There’s a trio of displays ranging from the instrument cluster to the infotainment screen, and a small one sandwiched in the middle for easy HVAC adjustment. But don’t fret too much over physical controls, because there are a pair of chunky rocker switches for temperature and fan speed for the driver and passenger. All USB ports are now USB-C, thankfully, and there is now a wireless charging pad for each front-row passenger. Overall, the new dash is very clean and streamlined, with a nice concave strip of texture—wood or carbon, depending on trim—running across its width.

Kia says it focused on improving noise, vibration, and harshness considerably for the new Telluride, and that work has manifested in triple door seals, more sound-deadening material than before, and thicker glass.

Joel Feder

In terms of driving manners, all new Tellurides, regardless of trim, benefit from a new rack-mounted motor-driven power steering system that Kia says “offers improved feedback and responds more quickly to drive inputs,” aiding steering precision as well. And, unlike many soft-roader appearance packages on competing models, the Telluride X-Pro adds capability with an exclusive suspension system allowing for additional stroke and terrain modes, 9.1 inches of ground clearance (Kia hasn’t said how high the regular one rides), all-terrain tires, and front and rear recovery points.

The new Telluride seems like an improvement across the board, so naturally, that leaves two things: exterior design and price. I’ll admit that this SUV is growing on me, and perhaps that has something to do with the forest green-esque hue that appears on the hybrid model in Kia’s press photos. Surely, it won’t be for everyone, though. I have to call attention to a line in the vehicle’s press release, where the automaker says that the “aggressively designed triangular creases in the fenders resemble the chiseled facets of a diamond.” Perhaps not the analogy I’d make, but go ahead, Kia. Perhaps those creases help the new Telluride hit its lower 0.30 drag coefficient, an improvement from the prior-gen’s 0.33 Cd.

Joel Feder

Then, of course, there’s price. Kia isn’t speaking on that yet, but we’d be remiss not to say that the new Telluride has some serious shoes to fill. A first-gen Telluride X-Pro loaner I had last week was fully loaded, yet cost just $56,240. That’s astonishing value, and it leaves me wondering how high Kia may jack up that number at a time when we have definitively crested the $50K average new car transaction price. We should have a better idea of that in the coming months, before the new Telluride hits dealers in the first quarter of 2026.

