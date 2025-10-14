2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Gains V6 Range-Extended EV Option Good for 500+ Miles

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the product of a serious rethink. It now wears a Jeep badge on the hood, eliminating any confusion about brand identity; it starts at $64,740, which is roughly $20,000 less than before because they canned the non-Grand variant; and it gets a range-extended electric powertrain option, a first for SUVs in the United States. Now, the question remains: Will all this be enough to make people buy the dang thing?

First, let’s start with the styling. The front end is noticeably reworked for 2026, and it draws influence from the fully electric Wagoneer S. That seven-slot grille is higher and tighter than before, complemented by an updated LED signature shown through the headlights and fog lights. Additionally, the lower grille is larger than before, which ought to help with cooling. You need a sharp eye to spot the differences out back; the most significant change is the full-width taillight.

Stellantis’ twin-turbo 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six is still the standard engine, making 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque. Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf said during a media backgrounder for the car that, right now, the standard-output version is the only one planned for 2026 models. For anybody wanting more power, they’ll have to wait a little longer for the late availability range-extended EV option.

That powertrain is extremely similar to what Ram will use in its electrified pickup. It still packs a big battery at 92 kilowatt-hours of capacity, which Jeep reckons will be good enough for more than 500 miles of range when paired with the onboard 130-kilowatt generator. Said generator gets its power from a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 under the hood, though importantly, that gas engine isn’t linked to the wheels in any way. The electric motors are said to produce 647 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque—enough to get the Grand Wagoneer to 60 miles per hour in five seconds flat.

I’m almost surprised to see Jeep electrify the Grand Wagoneer, given the Hemi V8’s resurgence, but maybe that’s just me.

Screens on screens on screens. Plus, Jeep upgraded the 2026 Grand Wagoneer’s heads-up display so it provides a wider and clearer info view. Jeep Stellantis

Further efforts to simplify the Grand Wagoneer lineup include an easier-to-understand trim structure. There’s the entry-level model—simply named Grand Wagoneer—along with Limited and Summit variants. Bigger families can still spring for the longer-wheelbase L model, which is offered with all the same trims.

Officially, the Grand Wagoneer is far cheaper than before, as it used to start around $85,000. Just keep in mind that the non-Grand variant of the Wagoneer that Jeep canceled used to start around $60,000. The barrier to entry is above $5,000 higher then, but Jeep is insistent that the new Grand Wagoneer is better-appointed to make for better value across the board.

From where I’m sitting, it seems like a modest improvement. We’ll just have to see how that range-extended EV concept plays out in practice.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com