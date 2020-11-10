Electric Ford Transit Van Will Be Built in Kansas City, Could Use Existing Gas Chassis

Much is known about the 2022 Ford E-Transit—when it's coming, roughly what body configurations will be available, and how it'll charge. But with Ford's platform options ranging from its existing Transit van frames to Volkswagen-supplied unibodies, the platform blank remained unfilled. Until now, that is, because just Ford announced it will build the 2022 E-Transit alongside the fossil-fueled Transit at its Kansas City Assembly Plant, seemingly signaling the use of a ladder chassis for the electric Transit.

Ford declared in its release that the E-Transit's production will earmark an extra $100 million in investment for the Kansas plant, which was already in line for $300 million in modernization to build the new F-150. These upgrades will require 150 new hands onsite, all of which will be dedicated to the manufacture of the E-Transit so it can hit United States and Canadian dealers late next year.