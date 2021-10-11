Old Aussie Work Van Gets 1,100 HP Barra Motor and Seating for 7

Australia used to be known for rugby, meat pies, kangaroos, and Holden cars, or at least that's how the ads used to go. Now, with the local auto industry dead as a doornail, the Land Down Under is more known as the sole source of the legendary Ford Barra engine. Slap a big enough turbo on the beefy straight-six and you'll get horsepower for days. Throw such a motor in a decrepit Bedford work van and you get suitably terrifying results.

The build is the work of The Skid Factory, the YouTube channel run by Aussie mechanics Alan and Woody. If Alan looks familiar, you might recognize him as Turbo Yoda, made famous by his work with the boys from Mighty Car Mods.

The swap first began back in 2018. The van's asthmatic six-cylinder Holden 202 "Red" motor was ripped out, replaced with a Barra motor from the last few generations of the Ford Falcon. As seen in the original build series, squeezing the 4.0-liter, double-overhead-cam engine into the Bedford was no easy job.

Much hacking and fabrication ensued, and finding room for the turbo required quite the inventive manifold design. But with the whole floor chopped out and lots of custom work, it all came together. 730 horsepower was the result and tires were readily smoked.