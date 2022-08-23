Ford Transit Connect Going Away Because America Won’t Buy Small Vans: Report

The Ford Transit Connect occupies a small niche in the United States, offering consumers the volume of a cargo van without the typical body-on-frame architecture of one. According to Automotive News, however, that niche is about to get smaller at the end of 2023, when Ford plans to discontinue the Transit Connect in the States.

The current Transit Connect is imported from Spain as a passenger van; cargo vans are stripped of seats stateside to avoid paying the 25 percent chicken tax. While the current-generation Transit Connect was marked for discontinuation in 2023, it was believed that Ford was tooling up one of its plants in Mexico to continue building the next-generation model. That future van, reportedly codenamed the V758, was supposedly intended to share a platform with the Maverick and Bronco Sport. Instead, in the face of declining sales in an overall poor small-van market, Ford has decided to axe the Transit Connect entirely for the U.S., although sales will continue in Europe.