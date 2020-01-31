A New Pickup Truck Emoji Is Headed to Your Smartphone in 2020

In the middle of last year, Ford Motor Company introduced the idea of a pickup truck emoji. The Detroit automaker even proposed its own design, petitioning the United Consortium for its addition to the list of approved emojis for 2020. Now, it looks like these requests have been granted more or less as a generic pickup joins 116 other new emoticons in the forthcoming update.

This clearly isn't the world's most pressing issue, but at least everyone's cars won't be lumped together as a small blue crossover anymore. Instead, truck fans will soon be able to select the little red regular-cab to show their affinity for pickups or, perhaps, to just get their point across a little more clearly.

Emojipedia released the OK'd design this week, showcasing a universal two-door that's not quite the same as Ford's initially suggested creation.