Watch a Ram TRX Struggle Through a Sketchy Nurburgring Lap

702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque haul the supercharged TRX up to its 118-mph speed limit, and force the more than three-ton pickup to brake well in advance of corners to avoid overheating its brakes. Even so, smoke begins to puff from the fronts within a few corners, which BTGDale speculates to be the pads overheating.

After learning to nurse them, though, he finds the truck's rhythm and ends up passing countless cars with the Ram's sheer power, oftentimes dipping two wheels off to make sure he has enough space to safely pass. Despite the chase car's driver observing the Ram "rocking like Noah's Ark," the TRX apparently corners remarkably well relative to other trucks that have taken to the 'Ring, giving him the confidence to kick its tail out a little and lay down a black stripe.

Altogether, the lap looks like quite the hair-raising experience—though it's one most of us would be all too giddy to have for ourselves.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com