Watch a 1989 Chevy K1500 Silverado Throw Down a Wild Hot Lap on the Nurburgring

(For those keeping track at home—the Silverado was a trim level on Chevy's C and K 1500 trucks before it became the real name for the pickup in the 1999 model year.)

Leaning on his experience as the owner of Apex Nürburg, Robert guides the elder steed from one curb to the next, where the long suspension travel counts for something. On a bench seat in a truck of this vintage, obviously huge lateral Gs aren’t on the menu, but Robert turns in a clean lap, without dislodging the homebrew cup holder sitting loose in the center console—with the asthmatic '80s powerplant barely requiring a lift in most corners. Wipeouts are common on the Green Hell, as we all know, but thankfully the Chevy stays on the black stuff for the duration.

There’s little we’d rather be doing today than turning in a hot lap in our first car on perhaps the world’s most famous racetrack, and it’s great to see an auto enthusiast making the most of their throwback ride on their birthday to boot. If you’re considering making the trip yourself, hold on to this tantalizing thought—it takes just 88 laps to break even on the track’s season pass. So go on, treat yourself. You’ve earned it!

