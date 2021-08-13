Ram TRX Driver Sinks Their 702-HP Super Truck at Texas Off-Road Park

The Ram TRX is currently king when it comes to high-powered off-road trucks. It's got a 702-horsepower supercharged V8 and from what we've seen, it can take a beating. Care-free owners have shown how the Hellcat pickup handles massive jumps and, on paper, it should be great at water crossings given its 32-inch fording depth. You can't help but wonder, then, what happened with this sunken TRX at a Texas off-road park.

Not much context was given in the original Facebook post that showed the Ram mostly underwater. Its windows aren't submerged and neither is its high-mount intake—at least when the picture was taken—but it looks to be stuck in the mud that lies below. It probably doesn't help to add a bed full of water to its already hefty curb weight, either.