2022 Hyundai Elantra N: A 276-HP Compact Sedan With a Stick Shift

It has plenty of go-fast parts, including some inspired by its WRC siblings.

By Chris Tsui
We've already driven (and enjoyed) the camouflaged prototype. But now, Hyundai has finally revealed the awesome 2022 Elantra N in its full baby-blue glory. 

Essentially working with the same powertrain as the Veloster N and Kona N, the high-po Elantra's 2.0-liter turbo-four engine makes 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque flowing to the front wheels through a six-speed manual with rev-matching or an eight-speed wet-clutch dual-clutch automatic transmission. Put said DCT into the ridiculously named "N Grin Shift" mode, and the car can increase boost pressure and temporarily (up to 20 seconds) deliver up to 10 additional horsepower. Zero to 60 mph happens in 5.2 seconds and top speed is capped at 155 mph. 

The Elantra N also features an electronic limited-slip differential, variable exhaust valve system, and launch control as standard. Snazzy 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires bolt in front of 14.2-inch brakes with high-friction pads and enhanced cooling apparently provide consistent, best-in-class braking. As a Hyundai-first, this car's integrated drive axle is a WRC-inspired feature that combines the drive shaft, wheel hub, and bearing to cut almost four pounds of weight and helps the car withstand "extreme" lateral g forces. 

Hyundai has also lightened the intake system by combining the intake duct and air cleaner and fitted something called a dual compound insulator on the front suspension—another first for the automaker—which is said to benefit ride, handling, and refinement. 

Speaking of refinement, the compact Hyundai's N Sound Equalizer takes the whole speaker-based pumped-in audio thing to a new level by including the simulated sounds of the company's TCR race car and also by allowing the driver to customize the fake audio, allowing adjustments to "whine, throat, and bass" similar to how one would fiddle with the equalizer on a home theater system or something. That said, "real" sounds are still here, including the obligatory pops and bangs that can also be heard in the Veloster N.

Par for the N car course, the Elantra N is decked out with some fairly aggressive aesthetic enhancements, including red trim all around, a black rear spoiler, and an especially bold and blacked-out front end, something that was apparently inspired by race helmets.

Official U.S.-market specs and pricing have yet to be announced but expect those to come soon.

Got a tip or question for the author about the Elantra N? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

