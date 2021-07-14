2022 Hyundai Elantra N: A 276-HP Compact Sedan With a Stick Shift

Speaking of refinement, the compact Hyundai's N Sound Equalizer takes the whole speaker-based pumped-in audio thing to a new level by including the simulated sounds of the company's TCR race car and also by allowing the driver to customize the fake audio, allowing adjustments to "whine, throat, and bass" similar to how one would fiddle with the equalizer on a home theater system or something. That said, "real" sounds are still here, including the obligatory pops and bangs that can also be heard in the Veloster N.

Par for the N car course, the Elantra N is decked out with some fairly aggressive aesthetic enhancements, including red trim all around, a black rear spoiler, and an especially bold and blacked-out front end, something that was apparently inspired by race helmets.

Official U.S.-market specs and pricing have yet to be announced but expect those to come soon.