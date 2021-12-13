2021 Hyundai Staria Review: Futuristic Design Meets Timeless Practicality

Hyundai was once a budget manufacturer, producing cheap runabouts that weren't quite on the level of quality and performance of established Japanese rivals. However, the company has worked hard in the past decades, reaching new milestones with each new generation of vehicles released. The Korean automaker has come far, learned a lot, and established itself as a modern style leader. The 2021 Hyundai Staria is one of the latest examples that push that narrative. Even though it's not sold in the U.S., its striking design has made it the rare international-market car that's impossible for Americans to ignore.

But me? I'm in Australia, where the Staria is impossible to ignore because it actually exists here, off of the screen and out on the road, comingling in traffic with Holdens and 70-Series Cruisers. Not only that, but it also comes in a stripped-down cargo guise. The Staria might look like it's from the future, but really, its mission is grounded in the past: to serve as a practical, capable, and ultimately useful van.

What my weeklong test showed is that under the skin, the 2021 Hyundai Staria is a very solid and straightforward vehicle that bets heavily on the value of aesthetics—and that's not a bad bet at all considering the number of people who buy cars on looks alone. Admittedly, some will see just a minivan and nothing more. But few could ignore the huge strides Hyundai has made in recent years, and the bold styling direction it has taken in this pivotal moment in the automotive timeline as new technology puts everything in flux. Wearing a new design language and delivering on usability, the Staria is here to plant Hyundai's flag firmly in the ground.