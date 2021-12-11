New Hyundai Grandeur Will Have Pixels Just Like the Restomod

Concept vehicles are designed to tantalize us, suggesting what could be. Hyundai teased us with a boxy 80s-style restomod in the form of an all-electric reimagined Grandeur. Sporting the rebadged-Mitsubishi 1986 shape of the original Grandeur, the concept was promoted in November to celebrate the model’s 35th anniversary. In the design, Hyundai replaced the original ‘86 headlights and taillights with pixel-style LEDs that made me want to play an old version of Donkey Kong.

Spied in Korea recently, a camouflaged mule of the updated Grandeur–which was sold in the U.S. as the Azera up until a few years ago–sure seems to have a lot of design elements from that spectacular Grandeur concept.