In many ways, enthusiasts (like many of us at The Drive) have waxed nostalgic about the excellent hot hatch that is the Lancia Delta Integrale. According to Goodwood, the Lancia Delta HF and HF Integrale are the winningest rally cars of all time.

Over the summer, the Lancia's popularity reached a new audience when one made a cameo in Tyler, the Creator's WUSYANAME video. And as we revealed a few days ago, a rocking 670-HP Lancia Delta Integrale EV will take on the World Rallycross in 2022. I'm sure I'm not the only one who wants a slice of that action, and you can scratch that itch with a 1994 Lancia Delta Integrale Evo that's up for sale on the auction platform Collecting Cars.