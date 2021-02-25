Jeep Re-Uploads Super Bowl Commercial After Bruce Springsteen's DWI Charges Dropped

Jeep restored its 2021 Super Bowl ad to the brand's pages today after federal prosecutors dismissed driving while intoxicated and reckless driving charges against its star, rock music legend Bruce Springsteen, reports the Washington Post. The brand pulled the ad off of its social media accounts earlier this month after TMZ publicized the rocker's Nov. 14 arrest. Springsteen was arrested in the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, which is administered by the National Park Service. He pleaded guilty to the lone remaining charge of drinking alcohol in an enclosed area, as consumption of alcohol is banned in many areas within the park, including on Sandy Hook location where Springsteen was arrested. Springsteen admitted to having "two small shots of tequila" in his court appearance on Wednesday.

YouTube | Jeep

Yet those two tequila shots weren't enough to merit more serious charges. According to the Washington Post, prosecutors dropped the DWI and reckless driving charges due to Springsteen's low blood alcohol level. While Springsteen's blood alcohol content was not specified in the Washington Post's report, an unnamed source close to the case previously told the Asbury Park Press that it was only 0.02—just a quarter of the 0.08 legal BAC limit in New Jersey. At the time of his arrest, Springsteen admitted to the officer that he had the two tequila shots within 20 minutes of getting on his motorcycle and starting the engine. Springsteen had pulled over for a photo-op with fans, who offered him the shots of Patrón tequila. Park ranger R.L. Hayes, who arrested Springsteen, claimed that the rocker “smelt strongly of alcohol coming off his person and had glassy eyes" in his report. Springsteen took several field sobriety tests but initially refused a breathalyzer test. TMZ first reported on Springsteen's arrest earlier this month. The fact that the arrest included serious driving-related offenses prompted Jeep to "pause" the ad from its online accounts while the facts of the case "until the actual facts can be established," as Jeep spokeswoman Diane Morgan told the New York Times.