Once upon a time, Fast & Furious referred to a series of films that were about modified cars, street racing, and above all, family. As the franchise grew, however, it became more about heists, action, and espionage, abandoning its purely automotive roots for broader appeal. The gambit worked, and the franchise is now one of Universal's biggest properties. The latest entry in the series, Fast 9, or F9 for those in a real hurry, has just dropped a new trailer ahead of its theatrical release this summer.

The title, TOTAL CAR-NAGE, provides a good idea of what to expect in the ensuing 90-second trailer. There's cars—a lot of them, as usual—and they're all getting really rather smashed up. The fourth wall is actually broken in the trailer, with multiple shots showing off camera cranes and a variety of hardware used to flip or otherwise manipulate cars for stunts. Big action set-pieces have always been a mainstay of the series, and this trailer shows the studio's pride in that work.