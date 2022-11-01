Ram 1500 Revolution EV Truck Reveal Delayed Until Jan 5

Ram has delayed the reveal of its first electric pickup until the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 5, 2023.

Ram had initially planned to reveal the Ram 1500 Revolution concept at the LA Auto Show on November 17. The Revolution is expected to compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning, which was the first electric pickup to market from the Big Three, as well as the upcoming 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

However, for unspecified reasons, Ram won't be showing off the truck this month. Instead, we'll have to wait until CES in January to see the new truck amidst the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas.

In the meantime, though, the brand has revealed a new teaser image that at least gives us a glance at the truck's proportions. The design features a bold body crease starting at the headlight and progressing down the fender arches. The concept also appears to feature a slim rear-view camera in place of the usual side mirror. The bed length looks in the ballpark for a proper work-oriented truck, but that will likely be heavily dependent on the cab layout.

We already know that the Revolution will be built on the dedicated STLA Frame EV platform. It's expected to offer over 300 miles of range, and hit the market in 2024. Previous concept images have shown the concept truck to have a futuristic lighting design and pumped fenders for a tough look.

Concept images previously released for the Ram 1500 Revolution EV. Ram

While originally home to its namesake consumer electronics like stereo systems and TVs, CES has welcomed more automotive displays in recent years. Sony famously shocked the car world with its Vision-S concept at the 2020 show. Toyota has taken pod-like concepts in past years, and BMW has even showed off color-changing paint technology.

The Revolution is an important vehicle to Ram, but it won't be the company's first EV. Instead, those those honors will go to the Promaster van, though the Revolution will be the brand's first electric truck.

Given Ford's rapid ramp up of Lightning production, demand for a Ram electric pickup truck could be similarly strong. That will all depend on the reception received by the Ram 1500 Revolution, when it drops on January 5 next year.