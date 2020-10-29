Electrified Ram Pickup Truck Could Face Off With Ford F-150, Hamstring Tesla Cybertruck

Between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' imminent need to reduce its fleet emissions and its Detroit competitors committing to hybrid and electric pickup trucks, the question of an electrified Ram is less one of if, but when. And according to Fiat Chrysler's CEO Mike Manley's statements during Wednesday's third-quarter earnings call, it may be sooner than we originally thought. "I do see that there will be an electrified Ram pickup in the marketplace, and I would ask you just to stay tuned for a little while, and we'll tell you exactly when that will be," Manley told listeners, as transcribed by Detroit Free Press.

FCA 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV chassis

Being an industry catch-all for hybrids and fully electric vehicles, "electrified" leaves the door wide open for Fiat Chrysler to execute the E-Ram any way it chooses. It could, on one hand, imply a battery-only Ram, one to stave off competitors both from across Detroit and beyond it. Startups Bollinger and Rivian could produce worthy, if less masses-aimed alternatives, while slightly less credible contenders may yet manifest from Fremont or Lordstown. On the other hand, "electrified" could imply plans for a hybrid, one which could hypothetically adopt Jeep's 4xe plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technologies. Unlike Ford's mild-hybrid F-150 Powerboost, a PHEV Ram would not only be capable of traveling short distances on electric power alone but could serve as a solid foundation for a sub-TRX performance pickup. This would compete directly with Dearborn, as reports indicate the lower tier of the two 2021 Ford F-150 Raptors coming will be a hybrid.

