Ram Drops Yet Another Special Edition Instead of the Hurricane I6 Pickup People Want

Over the last week, Ram whipped up hype with teasers showing some kind of storm. To the internet, the meaning was super duper obvious, this had to be a buildup to the Hurricane inline-six model. But as it turned out, nope, Ram was just working up to announcing a limited-edition appearance package for the 2023 Ram 1500 TRX and Rebel, the Lunar Edition. No new engine, kids—at least not yet.

What makes the Lunar Edition moonlike aside from its galactic curb weight is actually pretty limited. It has an exclusive Ceramic Gray paint color, and on the TRX version, some blue seat stitching. (I guess there's a blue dude in "Among Us," so let's assume that's what Ram's going for.) The rest of the package is just regular options bundled in, which rocket the Lunar Editions' price to $72,205 on the Ram 1500 Rebel and $108,340 on the TRX. And those are before what I'm sure will be hefty dealer markups.

2023 Ram 1500 Lunar Edition. Ram

Obviously, people read into a teaser video showing a sandstorm and got Hurricane from it—one Facebook commenter also imagined a connection between its May 10 reveal date and one of the Hurricane's power outputs, 510 horsepower. But mid-model year isn't a typical time to announce something as big as a new engine, and Ram probably would've used more relevant imagery if it were hinting at a Hurricane-powered truck.

One may still be on the way, as the turbo inline-six was rumored back in 2021 to power Ram products at some point. It's already used in a full-size application too, in the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, but no firm connection to the Ram 1500 has yet emerged. It seems like an inevitability with Stellantis needing to cut its fleet average emissions, but if an announcement is coming any time soon, it'll probably be closer to when 2024 models enter production. Besides, Ram's still coasting high on the announcement of the 2025 Ram 1500 REV, and it can save announcing a new engine for when it counts.