Dodge Ram SRT-10 Loses Wheel in Cars and Coffee Crash

How are people still crashing while leaving Cars and Coffee? Have we not seen this play out enough times by now for everyone to know it’s a bad idea? Apparently not, but man. This guy in a Viper-engined Ram SRT-10 is the latest to learn his lesson, and maybe it’ll be enough to keep other showboaters with too much horsepower from trying to impress high-schoolers with iPhones.

Probably not, though.

It happened Saturday in Oklahoma City on North Martin Luther King Avenue. I saw the video posted to the OKC Car Spotters group and hit up Gregory Macias (@mackcias) shortly after seeing he’d snagged some high-res photos of the crash. You can see the comedy of errors play out from a few different angles here:

And then, check out Macias’ photos in this blow-by-blow gallery:

“As far as I know this was his first time leaving the coffee and cars parking area,” Macias told me. “Most people hit it a little bit on their way out so I try to get panning shots while they’re taking off. He took the corner too fast and stepped on it and lost it into the curb. The police were right there so they were on the scene quickly.”

You don’t see many of these Ram SRT-10s anymore. They were famously powered by Dodge’s 8.3-liter V10, which made a whopping 500 horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque. That’s still a lot of power, and it was unheard of for a pickup in the mid-’00s. While the single-cab models came with a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission, crew cabs like the one that crashed here had 48RE four-speed automatics. No clutch kick was involved, then—just too much throttle, plain and simple.

The truck left the scene on a rollback but reappeared online soon after when the owner started a new Instagram account, @carsandcoffee_srt10. It looks like they’re trying to capitalize on the attention by documenting the rebuild process, and although it’s gone now, there was a GoFundMe link in the bio as recently as Monday. A quick search shows the campaign is still live at the time of publishing with just $25 raised toward its goal of $5,000. Yeah… I’m not sure that’ll happen.

Regardless, it looks like the truck will live to see another day, which is good. I’m not happy this person wrecked their truck, but I hope they know to take it easy the next time they exit a car meet. At best, you pull it off cleanly and still draw undesired attention to the meet spot, and at worst, you end up like this.

