Live Lavishly and Buy This 850-HP, Convertible Mercedes-AMG G500 4×4²

Professional athletes may not always have the greatest taste in cars, but one thing's for sure—their rides are (almost) always big, fast, or both. Whether it's an ultra-expensive Bugatti Veyron or a lifted Ford Super Duty pickup, the celebrities of American and international sports have a knack for standing out from the rest. This can certainly be said for big-time freeskier Jon Olsson, who's now selling his mountainous Mercedes-AMG G500 4×4² that's been tuned to 850 twin-turbocharged horsepower.

The list of custom work on Olsson's AMG-tweaked behemoth is exhausting, but some modifications are more significant than others. You probably noticed that it's now a convertible, which wasn't an option for the G500 4×4² from the factory, and it boasts a custom white paint job to match the celebrity's personal clothing brand. A bespoke, quilted interior makes sure that all passengers ride in complete comfort, and a one-off fabric roof was designed to keep them protected from the elements which this Merc is more than capable of handling.