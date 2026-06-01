World’s First 8.1L Big Block C8 Corvette Finally Hits the Freeway

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The C8 Chevy Corvette has plenty of engine options to choose from: The 6.2-liter LT2 in the earlier Stingrays, the 6.7-liter LS6 in the new ones, and the high-strung, 5.5-liter LT6 in the Z06. Electrified versions of the first two power the all-wheel-drive E-Ray and Grand Sport X, respectively, while a twin-turbo variant of the third (named LT7) powers the ZR1. Finally, a battery-assisted version of that engine propels the 1,250-hp ZR1X.

But what if you want an 8.1-liter big-block instead?

The only option is to build one yourself, and that’s what Larry Hofer from Raylar Engineering has done. See, he literally wrote the book on 8.1-liter performance, so it’s only fitting that he stuff one in the middle of a C8. It’s been a labor of love—one that we’ve covered multiple times here on this site. But now, it’s finally on the road.

That’s Larry Hofer with the engine before it was fastened into the car. Greg Quirin via YouTube

Hofer isn’t out there shredding tires and doing triple-digit highway pulls in his Corvette just yet. Instead, he’s testing it at normal freeway speeds to see how everything is working. That’s a huge step for the project, considering no one else has attempted anything remotely as ambitious as this on the platform.

The 8.1-liter C8 completed a relatively stress-free test loop, having just a few issues that Hofer is working to resolve. Onboard diagnostics showed a flurry of misfires, though they were never enough to cause serious stumbling while on the throttle. A sensor also thinks the frunk is open all the time, even when it’s not. But none of this was enough to keep the car from running up and down the road, even nipping at 90 miles per hour occasionally.

Although these engines are most commonly found in pickup trucks, Hofer has modified his aplenty. It now features direct injection and variable valve timing, and before long, it’ll have a custom intake with individual throttle bodies. The whole idea is to combine the benefits of big displacement and modern engine tech, resulting in awesome responsiveness and easy drivability. You can hardly hear it when the car is cruising.

First 8.1L Big Block C8 Corvette Finally Hits the Road! -May 2026 Update

According to the latest video on Greg Quirin’s YouTube channel, the car is about 95% complete. Once they figure out the misfires, smooth out the idle, and get the dang frunk chime in check, Hofer should have a happy hot rod on his hands. What an accomplishment.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com