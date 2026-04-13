2027 Chevy Corvette Pricing Makes the Grand Sport X Look Mighty Interesting

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The Corvette Grand Sport returns to showrooms later this year with a starting price of $88,495, Chevy announced Monday. That might be a tough pill to swallow for fans of the Grand Sport; the last year of the C7 model could be had for less than $70,000 out the door. But let’s not forget, that was almost 10 years ago, and the economy hasn’t exactly been chill in the intervening years.

To that point, the 2027 Corvette Grand Sport is about $15,000 more expensive than the standard C8 Stingray ($73,495). Both get Chevy’s new, 535-horsepower LS6 V8 as their base engine, so the differences are largely in the chassis. The Grand Sport gets a base suspension tune that is roughly equivalent to the Z51 package on the base Stingray; it can be had with Michelin Pilot Sport all-season or summer tires, depending on how you option it. The summer tire and Z06 brake package costs $3,500 to add to the standard Grand Sport.

But where the Grand Sport has traditionally shined is at the track, and the new one is expected to be no exception. The Track Performance Package adds the Z06-style Carbon aerodynamics components, a further suspension overhaul, the quad center exit exhaust system, carbon ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires. It’s not cheap, but even at $109,190, it’s still more than $10,000 cheaper than an actual Z06 ($121,395). Would you give up $10,000 and the carbon bits for that flat-plane crank V8? I would certainly be tempted.

Perhaps the most interesting nugget from Chevy’s announcement was the pricing for the new Grand Sport X. We noted when it was first shown that the new, all-wheel-drive hybrid is replacing the E-Ray. Turns out we were even more on-the-nose than we realized at the time. At $112,195, the Grand Sport X is essentially the exact same price as the outgoing E-Ray, despite the fact that it received 712 horsepower as part of a pretty serious overhaul for 2027.

You can also throw summer tires on it for just $500. Unless you need two sets of tires, go ahead and do that; the Michelins will be better than anything you’d buy aftermarket for three or four times the price.

Both the Grand Sport and Grand Sport X will be available as drop-tops, as is Corvette tradition. The standard Grand Sport’s base price with the folding hard top is $95,495; the X starts at $119,195—still less than the Z06. So, what does your heart say? High-RPM V8 wail or hybrid torque?

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