The King Is Here: Chevy Corvette ZR1X Clocks 1.68s 0-60, 8.67s Quarter Mile

The big, bad, twin-turbocharged and all-wheel-drive Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X ran the quarter mile in 8.675 seconds, with a trap speed of 159 mph in General Motors’ own testing, the company has announced. It also clocked a 0-60 mph time of 1.68 seconds in the process.

GM published these figures Tuesday morning, noting that the ZR1X in question was burning pump gas, on a stock engine tune, and equipped with standard aero, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, and optional carbon fiber wheels. The track surface at US 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan, where the test was conducted last October, was notably prepped for the run. And while 8.675 seconds was the Vette’s best performance, it delivered multiple runs under 8.8 seconds, so this was no fluke.

For anyone crying foul, Chevy ran the ZR1X with the ZTK track package (which includes Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires) on an unprepped surface, just for you. In that instance, it finished the quarter in 8.99 seconds and hit 60 mph in 1.89 seconds. Still pretty good.

To pull it off, Corvette development engineer and test driver Stefan Frick incorporated the hypercar’s Custom Launch Control feature, which allowed him to adjust the launch RPM and target the optimal degree of wheelspin for the best result.

The performance is commendable for a vehicle at any price, though perhaps more so when you consider how much a machine that can achieve such feats of acceleration typically costs. GM quoted the ZR1X’s numbers against those of a bunch of multi-million-dollar hypercars, like the Pininfarina Battista (8.55-second quarter, 1.79-second 0-60), Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut (8.77-second quarter, 2.4-second 0-60), and Bugatti Tourbillon (8.8-second quarter, 1.9-second 0-60), demonstrating how the top-dog Corvette thwarts exotics literally 10 times its price.

The Rimac Nevera R—7.9-second quarter, 1.66-second 0-60—does best the flagship Vette across the board, but it also runs $2.5 million. A ZR1X equipped just like the one that logged those record times would cost $226,190, factoring in carbon fiber wheels as the only option.

