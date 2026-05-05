2026 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge Review: Solid Combo of Competence and Comfort

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You’ll have to forgive me. See, I didn’t do my homework before driving the 2026 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge. (Maybe because the name sounds like a question in an algebra test.) I knew it was a plug-in hybrid; I knew it had a turbo 2.0-liter engine; and I knew it would be pretty snazzy. What I didn’t know was just how stinkin’ quick it was, and after spending a week with it, I’m still surprised at what it can do with limited displacement and a single electric motor.

As far as I can tell, speed is the number one reason you’d choose the T8 over another XC60. Sure, the electric-only range is handy, and it makes even more sense for people who live in cities and suburbs. I just happen to live 30 minutes from everything. But this sucker makes 455 horsepower and 523 lb-ft of torque! That’s more than a nice perk; it’s enough to smoke a sports car if the driver doesn’t take you seriously.

Not everything about the XC60 is perfect. Honestly, I can’t tell you the last time I tested a car and didn’t find a few nits to pick. Though with that said, I believe it’s an exceptionally solid buy in the heated luxury crossover space.

The Basics

Volvo sells a crossover in practically every segment, from the compact XC40 on up to the family-hauling XC90. And if gas no longer tickles your fancy, Volvo is still moving forward with the EX60 and EX90 (though the EX30 is no longer slated for the US market. The plug-in hybrid XC60 T8 is pretty much smack-dab in the middle of the lineup, then.

Caleb Jacobs

I also think it looks the best. The current generation XC60 has been around for nearly 10 years, but I’m still not tired of it. It’s fashionably understated, with precious few LEDs trying to command your attention and no gaping maw for a grille. And on top of that, the proportions are good—rounded, but not grossly bloated.

Much of the same is true inside the car, too. While the 11.2-inch infotainment display has outgrown its home, where a smaller 9-inch unit once fit perfectly, nothing else is especially garish or over the top. I really liked the Bowers & Wilkins speaker grilles in my tester; that brushed metal is a super nice touch.

Caleb Jacobs

That humdinger of a powertrain is what happens when you combine a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that makes 312 hp on its own with a 143-hp electric motor. A modestly sized 18.8-kilowatt-hour battery provides the charge, and an eight-speed automatic handles the shifting. All-wheel drive means you can get around in whatever conditions you might encounter this side of Scandinavia.

Driving the 2026 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge

I plopped down in the driver’s seat with no real expectations. I’d just driven a V60 Cross Country a few months prior, so if anything, I figured it would feel a lot like that. The plug-in hybrid XC60 quickly proved me wrong as it scooted along the highway just a quarter-mile from my house.

By the time I made it to Dollar General—yes, we have one of those, go figure—I wondered, “What the heck does this thing have in it?” The answer was more or less what I thought, but I had no clue the output was so high. The next question I asked was, “Where’d all my battery go?”

That last bit is half-joking, but the charge truly does deplete quickly when you’re romping it. The roads near me aren’t great for regenerative braking, either, as there’s no stop-and-go—only 15 miles in either direction before you hit a stoplight, let alone a series of them. I can’t knock Volvo, then, as PHEVs are simply better suited for people who drive around town more often than not, with a dedicated charging setup at home. I fit into neither of those categories.

Still, the XC60 T8 got me all the way from our house to church—25 miles of hilly, twisty roads—on electric power only. I kept it at 60 miles per hour most of the way. And even though I relied almost entirely on the gas engine the whole way home, I was able to recover about five miles of battery range by the end of it.

Caleb Jacobs

No matter if the 2.0-liter’s turbo is spooling or not, the car is quiet and comfy. You can really tell the difference in material quality over lower-spec crossovers. For what it’s worth, my press car was an Ultra trim, which is near the top of the hierarchy and just below the Polestar Engineered model.

I won’t spend much time talking about the XC60’s steering, as it’s pretty standard fare for a comfort-oriented car, and the all-out handling is mostly what you’d expect: Flat and level, if not particularly engaging. But I did enjoy the ride, which was the right mix of stiff and supple. In very few ways does a Volvo compare to a Bentley, but I prefer this car’s suspension feel in normal driving to the Bentayga’s.

We were also able to fit our family of five in it, if only just. Two car seats—one forward-facing, and the other rear-facing—make it tough to comfortably sit in almost any two-row SUV. Our son is a good sport, though, and took the middle seat without any complaint. “This car is actually super nice,” he told me. He’s seven, for what it’s worth.

Maybe his favorite part was the upgraded Bowers & Wilkins sound system, which plays Twenty One Pilots loud enough to make you feel like you’re in the front row. We’d just tested a string of Toyotas, whose JBL speakers are pretty tame, and he almost got scared when he turned the Volvo’s volume to the same level as he had in the other cars. Fortunately, you don’t have to blast the stereo to get a good sound. It’s genuinely one of the best I’ve heard when it comes to dynamics.

If you’re curious to learn more about the Volvo’s sound setup, my buddy Andrew Collins wrote an entire blog about it.

Highs and Lows

I feel like I’ve harped enough on the XC60’s speed at this point, but the overall interior experience is also grade-A. You feel like you’re in a premium car, which isn’t always true in other models at this price point. Ride comfort is there; material quality is there; thoughtful design is there. I’ve been in some pretty meh $80,000 cars, but this isn’t one of them.

Caleb Jacobs

One gripe is that the charging time isn’t great. Level 2 stations can get it to full capacity in five to eight hours, but that’s a long time to park anywhere that isn’t home. The setup at my house is terrible, I admit, but going from empty to full battery using a 110-volt outlet took more than 20 hours. It almost hurt to see it totally depleted after one drive in electric-only mode.

2026 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge Features, Options, and Competition

If you’re all-in on the plug-in hybrid XC60, expect to pay at least $62,545. That’s the MSRP on Core trim models, which still come equipped with features like a panoramic moonroof, digital instrument display, full-size infotainment, and adaptive cruise. Stepping up to the $66,995 Plus model gets you all that and a 360-degree camera, 19-inch wheels, and better interior illumination. (Fancy!) The Ultra model, like I drove, starts at $72,345 while adding a heads-up display, standard Harman Kardon sound system, and power four-way lumbar. And at the top is the Polestar Engineered trim, which includes chassis enhancements, 21-inch wheels, and standard Bowers & Wilkins sound.

My tester had a healthy list of options, and the Bowers & Wilkins stereo was the most expensive upgrade at $3,200. After that was the $1,800 active air suspension, the 21-inch wheels for $800, a Climate package for $750, and front seat massage for $600.

The XC60 T8 competes against some solid international competition, like the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class hybrid as well as the Lexus RX hybrid. America doesn’t build many cars in this hybrid compact category; really, it’s just the Lincoln Corsair hybrid.

Fuel Economy

fueleconomy.gov

In terms of efficiency, the Volvo is somewhere in the middle. It has the second-lowest gas fuel economy of the selected competition at 28 mpg combined, as well as the second-lowest EV-only range (if only by a smidge, compared to the Lexus RX). However, its total driving range is the greatest at 560 miles total.

If you want absolutely max efficiency, the Lexus is the play; if you want the most electric range, then the Mercedes-Benz is the best choice. Or you can smoke all the others at a stoplight in the Volvo.

Value and Verdict

If I were a buyer in the luxury hybrid crossover category, I’d probably drive off the lot in a new XC60 T8. Yes, it’s been around for years, and sure, it doesn’t have all the electric range in the world. But it does practically everything well. And it’s fast!

Caleb Jacobs

The car benefits from being a Volvo, which means it’s not so drab as the other makes it competes with. Pair that with its solid stats and excellent livability, and boom, you have a winner. Just make sure to mind your speed.

Volvo provided The Drive with a seven-day loan of this vehicle for the purpose of writing this review.

2026 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge Specs

=Base Price (Ultra as tested) $62,545 ($79,395) Powertrain 2.0-liter turbocharged | rear permanent magnet electric motor | 8-speed automatic transmission | all-wheel drive Horsepower 455 Torque 523 lb-ft Seating Capacity 5 Curb Weight 4,723 pounds Towing Capacity 3,500 pounds EPA Fuel Economy 28 mpg combined (gas only) | 63 mpg-e Score 8.5/10