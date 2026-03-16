The Volvo EX30 Is Dead in the US: Exclusive

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The most affordable electric Volvo in the U.S. is about to die.

The Drive can confirm U.S. Volvo dealers were informed on Friday that the EX30 will be pulled from the market after the 2026 model year both in standard and Cross Country form. All current orders in the system will be produced with production winding down for the U.S. after the summer.

A Volvo spokesperson confirmed that dealers were informed of the decision, which cited “a thorough evaluation of our business and operational strategies and is a direct response to shifting market conditions and financial factors.”

Dealers have until March 20, 2026 to place EX30 and EX30 Cross Country orders.

Volvo said the new EX60 and EX90 electric SUVs will continue in the U.S. with the former set to launch later this year and the latter having just received enhancements for 2026.

The Volvo EX30 will continue to be available in other markets globally including Canada and Mexico.

When asked if the EX30 will return to the U.S. market a Volvo spokesperson told The Drive, “We are always evaluating every aspect of our business, including our product offering, and will continue to monitor market conditions, in line with our standard practice.”

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