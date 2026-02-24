Volvo Is Recalling Over 40,000 EX30 EVs Because Their Batteries Could Catch on Fire: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Tight, quick, and dense, TDS gathers the latest automotive headlines from around the globe and places them all in one spot. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

The first cup of coffee is gone and a second is needed, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: The 2026 Mazda CX-90 Plug-In Hybrid left my garage and was replaced with a Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium trim, which has a massive front chin spoiler, huge touchscreen, and the turbo-four without the hybrid assist.

🚨 Volvo said it will recall 40,323 EX30 EVs and replace their battery packs due to an issue that could have the high-voltage battery overheat and catch on fire; Volvo said it is now contacting owners of all the affected cars to advise them of next steps.

📸 The 2027 Chevrolet Silverado was spotted in what appeared to be production-spec and the design matches that of the leaked patent drawings.

⛽️ The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Baby G-Class will reportedly offer the choice of an electric or hybrid powertrain.

🤖 BMW said its Level 3 “eyes-off hands-off” driver-assistance system available on today’s 7-Series will be discontinued when the flagship sedan is facelifted citing cost and limited real-world usability.

👨‍💼 Mini USA has a new boss with Sean Green being named vice president as of May 1; Green was an executive for Mini’s China operations and will replace Mike Peyton who will leave the company.

📸 Slate’s electric pickup truck was spotted charging in public in the snow.

