Tesla Just Killed 40% of Its Lineup so It Can Build Robots: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Quick, dense, and succinct, TDS gathers the latest automotive headlines from around the globe and places them in one spot. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

🔈 As you may have seen, we launched The Drive‘s first podcast yesterday. Called The Drivecast, the podcast’s premiere episode is live, can be streamed on The Drive, Spotify, and imminently Apple Podcasts. We hope you’ll give it a listen and feedback is welcome at feedback@thedrive.com.

The first cup of coffee is gone, I’m definitely ready for a second, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Still spending time with the 2026 Honda Ridgeline Trailsport and am appreciating how it doesn’t require three-point turns in parking lots but it’s just as thirsty as a full-size pickup with a V8 engine.

🪦 Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker will end production of the Model S sedan and Model X SUV with no replacements set to arrive to fend off growing competition; the to EVs will be discontinued so Tesla can use the space at its Fremont, California factory to built Optimus robots.

🇩🇪 US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick attempted to convince Mercedes-Benz Group CEO Ola Källenius the German automaker should move its headquarters to the U.S., which was rejected.

📈 Record sales once again solidified Toyota’s spot as the global sales champ.

👨‍💼 Infiniti has a new boss and is being hailed as “the man we need” by the automaker’s National Dealer Advisory Board.

🏎️ Lexus racing is taking its last laps as the brand sunsets its track program, which will be replaced in 2027 by Gazoo Racing.

😬 Lincoln and Ford dealers are nervous about 2026 sales with the death of the Corsair and Escape SUVs.

🔌 Audi confirmed a next-generation RS 5 will arrive later this year with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

💰 Slate is still trying to figure out how much its EV truck will cost.

🔋 A new piece of tech the size of a pop can is claiming the ability to charge a 100-kWh LFP battery from 10-80% in just 10 minutes.

‼️ Hyundai is recalling 568,567 Palisade SUVs due to improper deployment of side curtain airbags.

Got a news tip or feedback? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com