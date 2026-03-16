Recently Unearthed 1983 Ford Probe IV Concept Hits Bring a Trailer

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The very 1983 Ford Probe IV concept car that made a surprise appearance on Facebook Marketplace late last year has reappeared, this time on Bring a Trailer. This listing provides us with a deeper history and more close-up pictures, shining a light on Ford’s research into making more efficient passenger cars in the ’70s and ’80s.

This Probe IV is still located in Texas, just outside Houston, and is listed until March 22. It’s the first of two Ghia ever built—#001, officially—and it doesn’t run or have a powertrain; Ford intended this one to showcase the concept’s adjustable ride-height system, and to serve as a guinea pig for wind-tunnel testing. The other Probe IV is a functioning car, with a 122-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder, and is currently on display at the Petersen Museum.

But, back to this chassis. According to the listing, it wound up on display at the Gullo Ford dealership for a while before being placed in storage. The fiberglass bodywork was resurfaced at some point—though, as you’ll see, it’s still far from perfect. In 2024, it ended up in the hands of Alejandro Goldsmith, who is selling it now.

Alejandro Goldsmith

A true display car, this Probe IV’s frame is all wood, while adjustable steel subframes hold the wheel assemblies. The steering wheel doesn’t turn the tires, but the front tires can be manually posed.

As the photos tell, the car needs some work throughout. It has no wing mirrors; it’s missing its right-front wheel spat while others don’t properly stay in place; the back of the roof is sagging where it’s supposed to meet the rear window; there’s damaged trim and upholstery all over the interior; and the electrical system may or may not work—it hasn’t been tested.

Check out the translucent steering wheel rim! And the center stack! Obviously there is a ton here that needs to be fixed, but hey—at least the shifter doesn’t actually need to do anything. Alejandro Goldsmith

Whoever ends up buying this car will assuredly have to invest in custom (and, therefore, expensive) fabrication to restore it to its former glory, and I hope someone does. Alejandro hopes so too. I asked the seller if there’s anything else he’d like to share about the car aside from what’s on BaT, and he said he simply wants a good home for it. Alejandro also happens to own the little-known, three-wheeled 1981 Ford Cockpit—another Ghia creation—so there’s no doubt the guy has an appreciation for Ford’s golden-era concepts.

I Found a CONCEPT CAR and broke the Internet. ( Ford Probe IV )

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