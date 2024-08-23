Here’s What’s Left of the Only Ford Ghia Probe I Concept After Its Trailer Fire

Last weekend, Monterey Car Week was punctuated by the disastrous loss of a historic concept car. The 1979 Ford Ghia Probe I caught fire while being transported home, burning the car to a husk. Now, photos have emerged showing what remains of the once glamorous, wedge-shaped concept, and it sure ain’t much.

The photos were shared by the Ford‘s owner, Scott Grundfor Company, which owns two of the other cars in the Probe concept series. Grundfor said in a Facebook post that the car has been taken home to the company’s collection, where it was stored before the fire. In the next few weeks, the company will go through what’s left inside the car, which apparently includes some “miraculously preserved artifacts.” It’s not clear how anything survived the fire, as there’s barely anything of the original car left.

1979 Ford Ghia Probe I concept remains after the fire. Scott Grundfor Company via Facebook

The one exterior shot shows the body in a sorry state, with all its paint and trim burned away. The bare metal beneath has been warped by the heat, and become severely rusted in short order. The heat also appears to have popped all the window and lighting glass and destroyed its tires, though the unique wheels look like they might not be in such bad shape. Its interior though may be worse off than any other part, as everything that wasn’t metal is now ash.

Though little remains of this once visionary concept car, Grundfor says it has no plans to get rid of the vehicle. In its words, it is “never to be discarded.” Grundfor does not seem to have decided what to do with the car beyond that, however, speaking only of “potential plans for the future.” It’s debatable whether restoring the Ghia Probe is even possible due to the bespoke nature of so many parts that were used to create it. But given that Grundfor’s business is restoration, they might be keen to show just how far gone a car they can return to running condition. The comeback would be even greater than the fall.

