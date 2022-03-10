Angry Eye Ford Broncos Are Here to Glare at Wranglers

The company has an entire lineup of bumpers, including many less-angry versions for the Bronco. This is just the newest addition to the "Grumper" lineup as it joins Ram, Chevy, and Ford's full-size pickups, as well as a variety of Jeeps. The bumpers are divisive, and Fab Fours knows that; in his announcement of the kit, Martin said, "I'm sure there will be a good deal of comments below telling me to burn it with fire." But they're undoubtedly popular with a solid portion of the off-road community, and it's one of the more common mods I've seen in my own anecdotal observations running trails in the desert (and driving to the mall).
Pricing remains unannounced, but it should be comparable with the rest of the lineup, which ranges from $2,500 to $3,800. Personally, I fall solidly into the camp of wanting less-aggressive vehicles (say, maybe some cute
vans), not more-enraged trucks, so I'll be passing on this one. But if you feel your Bronco just isn't scary enough, you'll be able to fix that soon.