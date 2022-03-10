Angry Eye Ford Broncos Are Here to Glare at Wranglers

Fab Fours' newest "Grumper" kit looks familiar, yeah?

By Victoria Scott
Fab Fours
Victoria Scott View Victoria Scott's Articles

Angry eyes aren't just for Jeepers anymore. Fab Fours has launched the "Grumper" bumper for the full-size Ford Bronco, and now you can make the Blue Oval's newest off-road SUV look suitably mad—if you're into that kinda thing.

Admittedly, the bumper does add functionality to the Bronco without removing any of the built-in features. Fab Fours has integrated parking sensors, adaptive cruise control radar, and the front-facing camera neatly into its design, while also being able to accommodate a Warn winch and drop-in LED pods. Mounting points for the front license plate are retained as well on the 3/16-inch steel bumper shell. 

While speaking with The Drive, Fab Fours' Josiah Martin said that the Bronco required a more time-intensive design than many of his previous projects. It apparently took about twice as long to go from concept to completed product. The process apparently took right around a month, and now with the test-fit version successfully completed, it should be hitting trails in April 2022. 

Fab Fours
Fab Fours

The company has an entire lineup of bumpers, including many less-angry versions for the Bronco. This is just the newest addition to the "Grumper" lineup as it joins Ram, Chevy, and Ford's full-size pickups, as well as a variety of Jeeps. The bumpers are divisive, and Fab Fours knows that; in his announcement of the kit, Martin said, "I'm sure there will be a good deal of comments below telling me to burn it with fire." But they're undoubtedly popular with a solid portion of the off-road community, and it's one of the more common mods I've seen in my own anecdotal observations running trails in the desert (and driving to the mall). 

Pricing remains unannounced, but it should be comparable with the rest of the lineup, which ranges from $2,500 to $3,800. Personally, I fall solidly into the camp of wanting less-aggressive vehicles (say, maybe some cute vans), not more-enraged trucks, so I'll be passing on this one. But if you feel your Bronco just isn't scary enough, you'll be able to fix that soon.

Fab Fours
Fab Fours
Fab Fours

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact her directly: victoria.scott@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ