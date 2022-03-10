Angry Eye Ford Broncos Are Here to Glare at Wranglers

Angry eyes aren't just for Jeepers anymore. Fab Fours has launched the "Grumper" bumper for the full-size Ford Bronco, and now you can make the Blue Oval's newest off-road SUV look suitably mad—if you're into that kinda thing.

Admittedly, the bumper does add functionality to the Bronco without removing any of the built-in features. Fab Fours has integrated parking sensors, adaptive cruise control radar, and the front-facing camera neatly into its design, while also being able to accommodate a Warn winch and drop-in LED pods. Mounting points for the front license plate are retained as well on the 3/16-inch steel bumper shell.

While speaking with The Drive, Fab Fours' Josiah Martin said that the Bronco required a more time-intensive design than many of his previous projects. It apparently took about twice as long to go from concept to completed product. The process apparently took right around a month, and now with the test-fit version successfully completed, it should be hitting trails in April 2022.