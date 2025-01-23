This 1992 Chevy Pickup Has Been Hanging Off a Building for Over 30 Years

Car dealerships really like to mount real-life vehicles up high—be it in some sort of tower, on the roof of a building, or even atop a billboard. It’s a fun way to advertise a business with an eye-catching display. Santo Domingo Motors in the Dominican Republic did it better than everyone, however, because not only did it mount a 1992 Chevy Silverado pickup to the side of its building, but it infused a little car culture into the local folklore.

According to the company’s official story, in 1993, a Santo Domingo Motors employee who worked in the service department was driving home in a dealership-owned truck late at night. At some point he lost control and crashed supposedly due to heavy rain—though this seems to vary from one source to another. Despite being scared of the consequences—and being the honest fellow he is—the employee immediately informed his employer of what happened and admitted his fault. Instead of punishing him for crashing the company’s truck, they decided to show their appreciation for his honesty and loyalty by fixing it and using it as a marketing tool. How exactly? By mounting it to the side of the building, five stories in the air.

Google Maps Javier & Carlos. YouTube Javier & Carlos. YouTube

The truck was originally a different color but was painted the bright red it still wears today, so it would contrast nicely with the white building and draw more attention. While Santo Domingo Motors knew it would steal glances from passersby, they didn’t know just how popular it would become. In its three decades of sign duty, the red Chevy has become more than just a road sign. It’s a landmark. People even use it as an indicator that they’ve reached the city. You can check it out on Google Maps, to see what people see from the road (though the images are from 2018).

Every three years, the truck is taken down, serviced, repaired, and repainted before it’s put back up. The company looks after the appearance and structural well-being of this truck and doesn’t want it fading in the sun, getting covered in mold, or becoming a bird sanctuary like with other similar dealership stunts. That’s an impressive investment, as bringing it up and down requires hiring a crane and an entire crew, which can’t be cheap. And while it’s down, the dealership hears from people who wonder where it’s gone and who hope it comes back. It isn’t just a fun sign anymore, it’s a part of the city’s culture.

Carfactory. YouTube

The truck is still mounted to the side of the building 32 years later, and it’s also become the dealer’s main marketing tool. It’s featured in everything from the dealer’s social media posts to advertisements. The truck is the brand now. But it’s also supposed to remind people to take responsibility and do the right thing. Or maybe it’s just fun to see a truck clinging to a building like Spider-Man, no?

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com