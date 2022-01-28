Pristine 1997 Chevy Single-Cab Pickup Will Hide an Absurd $35K Alpine Sound System

Ai Design had to cut a hole into the Silverado's floor, underneath the passenger seat, and drop a custom-fabricated insert for the Alpine components inside it. Work is still very much underway, and Ai Design tells me the crew is estimating at least 150 labor hours for this build alone, so you can tell what kinda craftsmanship is being poured into it. It's a miracle to even find a 25-year-old truck this clean, and it's only fitting to treat it properly.

Ai Design's Sales Manager and Product Coordinator Ryan Offenhartz told me over the phone that the '97 Chevy was actually found on Bring a Trailer—go figure. It was delivered new to its original owner in South Bend, Indiana, though it was later relocated to Southern California. By the time Ai Design found it last April, it had accrued just over 43,000 miles, and not many have been put on it since.

"Miles aren't everything—there are like 10,000-mile ones—this one has 43,000 or something but just the overall condition of it is pretty ridiculous," Offenhartz explained. "Ten-thousand-mile ones, sometimes they're more banged up because they're just back in a shed. This one was taken care of."

That's clear to see from the wonderfully preserved cloth seats to the somehow-uncracked dash. Underneath the carpet is stupid clean, too, which you just don't expect to see on a truck that was built during Bill Clinton's presidency. It's got a tried-and-true 350 V8 with throttle body injection, a four-speed automatic, and a two-speed transfer case. Consider its condition with what's arguably the best spec for a Chevy of this era and you've got the perfect pickup platform to use.

I'll keep you guys updated on this build as it reaches completion, but for now, know you've probably never heard something like this, let alone in a truck this clean.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com