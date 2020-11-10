Here's How to Install a New Stereo In a $2 Million Classic Car Without Ruining Everything

The joy of owning an original Shelby Cobra may be in tearing down a B-road in it, but tearing up its dashboard to install a modern sound system? Big nope. Using a rare $2 million car as intended is one thing, but even a modest modification could diminish its value to the tune of a split-level ranch in Hackensack. These days, the prevailing attitude among car collectors is that all cars, even the priciest, are to be well-enjoyed. The only caveat being the highest-value models, now mostly small-batch sports cars from the 1960s, should remain unmolested as much for posterity as to retain their seven-figure-plus valuations. Of course, you might also think the vicious basso profundo of a Cobra’s 427-cubic-inch side oiler V8 is music enough. But let’s be real. If you drove one regularly, and it happened to have a kickass stereo (that, by the way, could be removed without a trace inside of an hour), wouldn’t you change the ambiance from time to time with a soothing track from, say, Motörhead’s “No Sleep 'til Hammersmith”? I think you would.

Roger Garbow

Roger Garbow The subject: 1967 Shelby Cobra 427.

Good news, then, that new options exist for do-no-harm modifications. With a smart application of cash and modern tech, the choice between a stock collectable and high-fidelity sound is a false one. Several manufacturers sell MP3- and Bluetooth-ready decks that mimic the look of a stock radio for most mass-produced classics and can be installed without modifying the dashboard. Other companies will claim to convert any existing OEM radio to a digital-capable system. Even automakers are getting in on the act; earlier this year, Porsche rolled out a head unit replacement for some of its classic models that included modern tech like Apple CarPlay (on a 3.5-inch touchscreen), Bluetooth and an integrated amplifier. But for the rarest, hand-built birds like that Cobra, only a custom solution will do. With digital design and rapid prototyping techniques, paired with miniaturized speakers and amplifiers that provide power in small spaces—along with streaming music and app-based audio controllers—it’s possible to create a cutting-edge system that not only matches a car’s period interior but easily disappears when the time (or desire) comes to revert to stock.

Roger Garbow The 1967 Shelby Cobra 427's interior, before installation.