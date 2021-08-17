Chevy K10 Pickup With Bucket Loader Is the Mother of All Budget Builds

Blank-check builds don’t usually speak much for their creators’ abilities. Truly resourceful work, after all, is usually done under tight constraints, like in motorsport, where cheating has to be impossibly clever to succeed. Exemplifying this on an individual scale, though, is also possible, as proven by the maker of this fantastic Frankenstein's monster of a Chevrolet K10 with a hydraulic bucket loader.

This monument to making do with whatcha got was built by one Andrew Watson on a tight budget last autumn when there wasn't much to do outside the home. At the time, he had a tractor with a useful bucket loader, but the vehicle itself was unreliable, uncomfortable in the heat or cold, and being two-wheel drive, prone to getting stuck. Nearby, someone had an unused third-gen Chevy K10 that was on track for the junkyard, where its 305-ci V8, four-wheel drive, and enclosed cab with a working heater would do nobody any good. Cue the lightbulb—and build montage.