New 2027 Chevrolet Silverado Leaked by Federal Government

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A sketch of the next-generation Chevy Silverado has leaked via a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office filing. It teases a comprehensive front-end redesign with a split lighting signature, unlike the current model, and a more chiseled hood.

The folks at Car and Driver caught the new look first, from a patent application granted on Dec. 9 but filed on Aug. 12, 2024. Looking closely, it appears that Chevy is following the modern trend of LED DRLs and dipped beams mounted in a space further down the bumper. In typical truck fashion, the space between them is an expanse of grille, with horizontal trim cutting through the top section to house the iconic bowtie emblem.

Around back, the taillights have morphed in shape. On the current model, there’s an area a little more than halfway up the side where they cut in. But on the upcoming generation, that ridge is smoother before reaching the top, where it juts out along the side of the bed. Whether GM’s designers were going for this or not, I have to be honest: All I get from this is F-150, particularly the Lightning (RIP) and previous generation, which lasted until 2020.

General Motors via USPTO

But full-size pickups are full-size pickups, and they all eventually kind of blend together anyway. GM and Ford continue to trade blows, where both companies claim to have the No. 1 truck in the country. They’re both right, but it depends on how you crunch the numbers: The F-150 is the best-selling single nameplate, whereas GM markets its trucks as both the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, and when you tally both of those up, the sum is higher than the F-150’s.

A Chevrolet spokesperson reached out to The Drive and said, “GM regularly files with the US Patent Office to protect our IP, trademark and technologies. Filings are not always indicative of future product. We cannot comment on speculation on future product.”

As for this new Silverado, it will likely enter the ring at some point next year. You can check out the filing in its entirety below.

Note – This story was update with a statement from Chevrolet

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com