Finally: Mercedes-Benz ‘Baby’ G-Class Spied Testing for the First Time

Just last month, Mercedes dropped a hint that we’d see the its new junior G-Class “very soon.” Today, we’re seeing the first spy photos of the baby off-road SUV, which we’re expecting to enter production in time for the 2027 model year. These two prototypes were caught being loaded onto a transporter in Germany, from the looks of things, and thanks to the handy cross-section of vehicles nearby, we’re getting our first sense of just how small this thing is.

In a word: Very. In fact, from certain angles, the baby G could pass for an all-electric Kia Soul (or, dare I say it, Scion xB?). By and large, Mercedes-Benz took a fairly literal approach to scaling the G-Class down, but there are some exceptions. The dual front lighting configuration was tossed out, for example; the LED outlines visible there serve as both the DRL and turn signal.

The photos below give us some context. You can see that the baby G is absolutely dwarfed by the two-row EQS 450 SUV (the grey crossover in front of it in line for the carrier in the upper left photo) and the Mazda5-sized Metris passenger van it is parked next to in the succeeding shots. It might even be smaller than that utility tug visible in the background.

These prototypes are also sporting what appear to be a full-length roof racks—one of them a full ladder setup that gives notes of “accessory catalog”. That tracks with CEO Ola Källenius‘s previous comments about the car appealing to more youthful, active buyers. Its smaller dimensions and available electric powertrain will certainly appeal more to urban buyers in Europe, where many of the major cities now impose restrictions (or additional charges) on combustion vehicles. Don’t worry, I’m pretty sure that’s just more camo for the prototypes stashed up there, and definitely not body bags.

Given earlier rumors we heard that the baby G would ride on the same “MMA” platform that underpins the new CLA and GLA, we really shouldn’t be all that surprised by its diminutive stature. We’re betting the interior will borrow elements we’ve seen elsewhere in the platform already, including the Superscreen setup that Mercedes recently teased for the revised GLB three-row.

With Toyota pitching a shrunken Land Cruiser FJ overseas (rude) and Mercedes getting serious about a baby off- (or more likely, soft-) roader, we can’t help but scratch our heads at Jeep’s choice to aim its electrified Recon at… well, we’re not certain what it’s aimed at, exactly, but it’s a much larger target than either of the aforementioned choices. That allowed Jeep to hitch the Recon’s fortunes to the same STLA Large platform found underneath virtually every new car in the Stellantis US portfolio; the consequence, of course, is that it had to be, well, Large.

