Toyota’s New FJ Is Basically a Shrunken Land Cruiser

There’s a new off-roader in town—well, not this town, but someone else’s town—and it’s one that’s been talked about for years. Say hello to the new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ, a compact, rugged crossover that’s supposed to launch halfway through 2026. However, if you live in the U.S., that’s not gonna happen, according to Automotive News.

Toyota’s newest model will be offered in two trims or looks, per se, each with a different face. Both look like Land Cruisers, so there’s no guessing what you’re looking at here, though one is more retro than the other. The more rugged brown model has the retro-style round headlights and a snorkel, while the more modern-looking one sticks with a C clamp-like headlight design. The latter is less aggro, yet just as cool-looking as the other.

Toyota

Both models will be powered by Toyota’s 2.7-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 160 horsepower. It’ll pair to a six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system, though no other performance specs were revealed. Toyota will reportedly spill the whole enchilada later this month at the Japan Mobility Show. One detail that stood out, however, is that these will get removable front and rear bumpers. This should encourage owners to get out on the trail without risking too much body damage or costly repairs. Also, if they damage these bumpers, they would be easier and cheaper to replace.

The Land Cruiser FJ rides on the same platform as the global Hilux pickup truck and Fortuner SUV. As a result, it should be a joy on the trail due to its short wheelbase of just 8.4 feet, making it shorter than its 250 sibling. It’s also just 6 feet wide, so it’ll be able to sneak into any trail with UTV-like confidence. Toyota did not reveal ground clearance specs or any off-road angles.

Toyota

The new FJ will be built in Thailand and will be almost exclusively sold in the Asian markets and the Middle East. However, AN notes that it could also come to South America, where similar Toyota and Nissan products are already offered. There are no plans to bring it to the States, as Chief Engineer Masaya Uchiyama thinks it’s just too small.

“There are no plans for America or Europe,” Uchiyama told AN. “The start point for this is the global South.”

