Rivian’s Kick Turn Takes the 360-Degree Tank Turn to a Whole New Level: Actually Useful

Better late than never, they say. But in this case, better late than early also applies. Not only has Rivian has finally delivered on its 360-degree “tank turn” promise six years after teasing the feature, but it’s leapfrogged rivals like the Mercedes-Benz that beat it to production by allowing the new quad-motor 2026 R1T and R1S to spin right round while stationary and in motion. Neat trick.

Kick Turn, Rivian’s friendlier-sounding rebrand of the technique that inevitably won’t stop people from calling it a tank turn, is conceptually similar to how it works in the electric Mercedes G-Wagen (and a growing number of Chinese EVs). When the vehicle is stopped, the four electric motors can spin the wheels on each side of the vehicle in opposite directions simultaneously, causing it to rotate in place.

Its stated purpose is to help navigate tricky turns off-road, but everyone knows the real point is showing off with some sick spins. So in bringing its version to market, Rivian decided to make it more functional by allowing it to be activated while the R1T and R1S Quad are moving forward at speeds up to 15 mph. Think of it like the Turn Assist function on the Ford Bronco or Toyota Land Cruiser, where the truck will apply the brakes on the inside wheel in a turn to tighten the radius, only more drifty.

The feature is enabled via the Off-Road settings screen with two taps while in All-Terrain or Rock Crawl modes. First users tap a button that shows a vehicle with two spinning arrows around it. Then the Gear Guard dude (who I desperately want to be friends with) pops up with a button slider. Slide the virtual button from left to right like you’re unlocking an old iPhone and the Gear Guard dude will spin in a circle doing a ninja kick. His shoe flies off. Time to kick it.

Once enabled (armed?), instructions will appear on the left side of the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. To rotate left, the driver simply presses and holds the left buttons on each side of the steering wheel and hits the throttle. To spin right the driver holds the right buttons on each side of the steering wheel and, you guessed it, mashes the throttle.

The system is intuitive once figured out. Though the human brain, including mine, instinctively wants to turn the steering wheel once the action begins. I was wrong (someone point my wife to this public statement). Adding too much steering angle will actually boot the vehicle out of Kick Turn mode as the system thinks the driver wants full directional control.

The good news: it works 100% as advertised and spins the R1T or R1S Quad in place for up to 20 seconds per shot or until the driver stops holding the steering wheel buttons.

I spun an R1T in a circle three times in a row before releasing the buttons on the steering wheel. Guessing this could easily make someone sick, but I was ready for more. Rivian unleashed me on a course with four soft-sided barrels forming a square and challenged me to go around the course rotating the Quad with only Kick Turn. Child’s play. After graduating from this I pointed the Quad to a slalom course made from the same soft-sided barrels and without issue Kick Turned my way through the slalom.

To put the system in practical practice I drove the R1T up a trail at Donner Ski Ranch and encountered two turns that were about 45 degrees. One had a tree in the middle of the turn. With Kick Turn enabled I spun the truck through each turn, never came close to the tree, and avoided making a multi-point trail turn that no one really wants to make.

True to its position that this is supposed to be a functional feature instead of a silly trick, Rivian decided to not allow Kick Turns on dry pavement. Friction sensors in the truck will block it from activating on anything less than a loose or slick surface. Although, a rep told me it would probably work on the “right surface” covered in rain. Hmm.

The arrival of Kick Turn is a bit ironic. After its 2019 teaser video showing an R1T spinning like a top on a rainy trail and absolutely flinging mud everywhere prompted blowback from folks concerned about trail damage, Rivian formally shelved the feature in 2023. Those people weren’t wrong, because tank turns are bad for trails. But Rivian’s Chief Software Officer Wassym Bensaid told The Drive that it sees its implementation as “a more responsible way to perform the tank turn. It’s about treading lightly.” Using Kick Turn was a blast, and in brief testing, really functional in removing the need for a multi-point turn off-road on a trail. But I have eyes, and it absolutely tears up the earth as the tires claw and churn the ground.

All the same, Kick Turn will arrive via a free over-the-air (OTA) software update in September exclusively for the second-generation R1T and R1S Quad. First-gen owners are out of luck, as we explain here.

