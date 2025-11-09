Stop Saying the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Is Too Small for America

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

When the first images of Toyota’s new Land Cruiser FJ hit the web, many of you had the same reaction we did: That it should be sold in the States. Of course, that isn’t and was never going to happen, because the U.S. hates small cars, and the FJ is small. Or is it?

This is the question I’ve been asking ever since I came face-to-face with one at the Japan Mobility Show last week, because my first impression was not of a “baby” Land Cruiser. The FJ has a short wheelbase, yes, as well as the cute face and general proportions of a Lego truck, but it certainly ain’t tiny. And you don’t have to take my word for it.

The Land Cruiser FJ measures 180.1 inches long, which is 13.5 inches longer than a Jeep Renegade, a vehicle that I think everyone can agree was small. The new RAV4, which is pretty imposing in person compared to the old one, is merely one or two inches longer than the FJ, depending on trim. And believe it or not, the FJ trounces both in height. At 77.2 inches tall, it’s more than 10 inches higher than a RAV4 without any roof accessories.

Seriously, there was never a single moment when this thing wasn’t surrounded by people. Adam Ismail

Where the Land Cruiser FJ does come up short, quite literally, is in the space between the wheels. Even though it’s fairly wide, at 73 inches, the FJ’s wheelbase measures only 101.6 inches, which is barely longer than the Renegade’s, at 101.2 inches. And if you look at anything else in America’s subcompact SUV segment today, they all have both cute utes beat in terms of room for occupants, even though the FJ exceeds just about all of them in overall length.

So the Land Cruiser FJ is undeniably a weird prospect. It’s a little cramped inside, but really big outside. And sure, the tallness argument has more to do with ride height than usable space, but it’s nevertheless worth calling out, because I don’t think pictures do this vehicle justice. My guess is that because it has really chunky pillars and oversized plastic bumpers, you’d guess it’s the size of a Suzuki Jimny if you had nothing to compare it to. It’s sort of like how everyone originally thought the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was the size of a Ford Focus or some European hatchback, until they saw one in traffic only to realize it’s a legitimate SUV.

There’s actually decent space and legroom in the back, despite the tight wheelbase. Adam Ismail

I don’t bring all this up to argue that because the Land Cruiser FJ is bigger than everyone thinks, it’d be a hit in North America. Toyota knows how large the vehicle is, and I’m sure they’ve done their homework. There are other aspects that would probably disqualify it from sale here, like the fact that it’s built on a platform that hasn’t yet been homologated for a single Toyota product in the region; or that it’s powered by a 2.7-liter four-cylinder that delivers all of 160 horsepower; or that it’s really dang cheap inside.

I peered into the FJ’s cabin—cause the only one they had on the floor all week was so crowded the entire time that I could barely get in it—and wasn’t exactly charmed by the piles of hard grey plastic. Later on at the show, I came across a Hyundai Casper, which is legitimately tiny, and was blown away by the execution of the interior design and materials. The FJ is downright depressing by comparison.

The Hyundai Inster Cross. Look at that dash—it’s perfect! Adam Ismail

All this is to say that maybe the Land Cruiser FJ would be a flop on this side of the world, or maybe it’d be a hit—I don’t know. What I do know is that whatever its barrier to sale is, it’s got nothing to do with size.

