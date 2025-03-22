Toyota Land Cruiser Gets Arctic Trucks Treatment With 37-Inch Tires, Bespoke Suspension

There are parts of the world where off-roading is done for fun, pure and simple. Then, there are parts of the world where off-roading is merely part of everyday life. Can definitely still be fun, though, especially if you’re in the newest vehicular vagabond built by Arctic Trucks.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 250/Prado AT37 is the latest addition to the tough-as-nails fleet offered by the Icelandic engineering experts of extreme exploration. Don’t believe me on the capability? The Arctic Trucks product lineup includes already-indestructible vehicles like the Toyota Hilux and Nissan Patrol plus, oh, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that’s in bulking season stasis.

Although Arctic Trucks currently has several automakers in its portfolio, the company was originally founded as a special vehicles unit for Toyota. So, the new LC250 AT37 can be seen as circling back to its roots.

As its name suggests, the Arctic Trucks AT37 is grounded with 37-inch BFGoodrich tires, which you can get in all-terrain T/A KO3 or mud-terrain T/A KM3 form. They’re wrapped around 17-inch forged alloy wheels that sport a retro-inspired “Heritage” design. Developed by Dakar-winning experts, R53 Suspension, the two-way adjustable performance suspension system adds 40mm of lift and increased travel.

Top Gear got its hands on one for a first look video and covers other cool bits, including widebody fender flares that list tire pressure info within built-in recesses and the company’s signature hidden 2-inch multifunction receiver hitch. Plenty had to be done, though, to make the bigger tires and ride height work.

To improve ride quality, the suspension features larger dampers, springs, and bump stops. The AT37 gets completely reprofiled, from frame to drivetrain. The SUV also features a wider track and extended wheelbase. You can take a look at its underbelly at the 3:25 mark.

The interior is mainly left in its from-the-factory Toyota styling. There’s a different shifter and Arctic Trucks badging. That’s about it. As Top Gear host Tom Ford says, “But let’s face it. Nobody’s buying one of these for the interior, are they?” He’s not allowed to drive the new AT37 just yet, and the rest of the video after 4:50 is a visit to headquarters. I mean, why not snoop around the office if you’re gonna be in Iceland?

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Given that, this chunky beast of an off-roader is its own multinational corporation. Top Gear says the LC250 AT37 was co-developed by teams in Iceland and the UK, as well as Toyota Africa distributor CFAO. But Arctic Trucks will offer the specialized Toyota SUV globally through its network in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The AT37 can be purchased starting the second quarter of this year as a dealership-supplied model or direct customer conversion. In the U.S., the conversion kit starts at $19,749. The base Land Cruiser will cost extra, of course, which you can purchase on your own or have Arctic Trucks source for you. New or used, it doesn’t matter, and there are several dealers a curious consumer can inquire with. As Ford put it: “If you’re going to do silly things off-road, there are few companies that do it better.”