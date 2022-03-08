2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Gets 50/50 Split AWD System for Better Off-Roading

Merc says this new system lets the Sprinter go over all types of terrain without fuss, not exactly surprising when you consider the fact that every single press photo that came with this news depicts the Sprinter on the dirt. If this Sprinter's new AWD really is the real deal, those looking for immense space and go-anywhere capability have another, decidedly more luxurious option on their hands that isn't a Ford Transit, the vehicle that has dominated this spot in the marketplace. Should be useful not just for hobbyists looking for a base to build a whole overlanding rig on, but also delivery drivers whose routes may not always involve tarmac.

50:50 AWD is not all that's new, though. Starting in model year 2023, the Sprinter will only be available with four-cylinder gas and diesel engines, cutting the model's six-cylinder diesel out of the menu. Available here with either 168 or 208 hp, the OM654 diesel four-pot is said to be smoother, quieter, torquier, and more efficient than the mill it replaces. A new nine-speed automatic is now standard across the board and, like that engine, contributes to a quieter, quicker, more efficient, and more comfortable-to-drive Sprinter.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and its overhauled powertrain lineup will be available in the U.S. in early 2023.