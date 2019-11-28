Watch a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Ambulance Hit Top Speed on the Autobahn

Specifically, the vehicle is a 2004 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 313 CDI, and it's not exactly the newest AMG on the block. It's a van; a 4,500-pound hunk of metal on wheels with the aerodynamic design principles of a Cuisinart toaster.

At its peak in the video, the van's low-revving diesel chugs along at 3,500 RPM, meaning that its small 2.1-liter turbocharged inline-four was working hard to produces its maximum 127 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. It's not exactly something you'd call fast, but it sure is entertaining.

We can't exactly spot the top speed in the video, but a comment on the channel indicates that the van reached around 93 miles per hour (150 km/h), which is pretty darn close to its alleged top speed of 96 mph. And given all of the ambulance's extra equipment, this might as well be the fastest it can physically go with the added weight.

If this is your kind of thing, check out the channel and see which one of the poster's other rides you'd rather take to the Autobahn.

h/t: Motor1

