Watch a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Ambulance Hit Top Speed on the Autobahn
High-speed runs on Germany's Autobahn are always fun to watch, especially in America, where there isn't a place where top speeds can be explored legally. For those who love to live life vicariously, a new YouTube channel called "TopSpeedGermany" exists for this very purpose: watching a first-person view of a driver piloting fast cars up and down the Autobahn.
The most recent video in the month-old channel features something that doesn't fit the poster's typical repertoire. In fact, it's quite the opposite of what most folks would consider for a high-speed run. Instead of sitting behind the wheel of a BMW M3, Tesla Model S, or Porsche 911, viewers are treated to an old-school Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ambulance.
Specifically, the vehicle is a 2004 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 313 CDI, and it's not exactly the newest AMG on the block. It's a van; a 4,500-pound hunk of metal on wheels with the aerodynamic design principles of a Cuisinart toaster.
At its peak in the video, the van's low-revving diesel chugs along at 3,500 RPM, meaning that its small 2.1-liter turbocharged inline-four was working hard to produces its maximum 127 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. It's not exactly something you'd call fast, but it sure is entertaining.
We can't exactly spot the top speed in the video, but a comment on the channel indicates that the van reached around 93 miles per hour (150 km/h), which is pretty darn close to its alleged top speed of 96 mph. And given all of the ambulance's extra equipment, this might as well be the fastest it can physically go with the added weight.
If this is your kind of thing, check out the channel and see which one of the poster's other rides you'd rather take to the Autobahn.
