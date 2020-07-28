Bless Arctic Trucks for Building New Ford F-150s With 44-Inch Tires

The F-150 AT44 utilizes a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 to turn those monstrous tires, and the engine itself is said to be bone-stock. It wouldn't take much to produce more than the factory 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, but so long as the gearing is right, it shouldn't be an issue.

What isn't stock, though, is the suspension. It's been custom-built by Arctic Trucks to accommodate the tires and provide the clearance needed when driving through snow up to your belly button. The tough aesthetic is made even clearer by the ultra-wide fender flares and LED lighting—a must-have when you're driving over frozen lakes at night. Gotta be careful with those.

It's hard to say where this sort of truck would even be needed in the United States. Of course, Kanye would probably buy one to keep at his ranch in Wyoming, but we're talking about Average Joes here. Maybe you Wisconsinites could use it when it's too cold to walk to the beer store.

The truck is built on Ford's cushy Lariat trim that sports a leather interior but nothing so nice that you'll hate to get it muddy. It comes with all the niceties you'd expect like touchscreen infotainment and, yes, even heated seats.