Bless Arctic Trucks for Building New Ford F-150s With 44-Inch Tires
These people get it.
I've said it before—Iceland has no competition when it comes to off-roaders. Even America falls short of the country's glacier-conquering rigs, whether they be built Toyota Land Cruisers or Mercedes Sprinter vans. Now, though, it seems as if they've really beaten us at our own game by totally transforming a Ford F-150 into a wildly muscular go-anywhere machine.
We caught wind of the F-150 AT44 back in April, but there wasn't much info out there—plus, there was only a handful of photos. In the time since Arctic Trucks has blasted the web with images of the pickup driving over icy tundra and churning through snow halfway up its tires. Those Nokian Hakkapeliitta rollers officially measure in at 475/70R17 and weigh 154 pounds apiece, for reference.
And those little tubes you see running out of them? They're central tire inflators.
The F-150 AT44 utilizes a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 to turn those monstrous tires, and the engine itself is said to be bone-stock. It wouldn't take much to produce more than the factory 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, but so long as the gearing is right, it shouldn't be an issue.
What isn't stock, though, is the suspension. It's been custom-built by Arctic Trucks to accommodate the tires and provide the clearance needed when driving through snow up to your belly button. The tough aesthetic is made even clearer by the ultra-wide fender flares and LED lighting—a must-have when you're driving over frozen lakes at night. Gotta be careful with those.
It's hard to say where this sort of truck would even be needed in the United States. Of course, Kanye would probably buy one to keep at his ranch in Wyoming, but we're talking about Average Joes here. Maybe you Wisconsinites could use it when it's too cold to walk to the beer store.
The truck is built on Ford's cushy Lariat trim that sports a leather interior but nothing so nice that you'll hate to get it muddy. It comes with all the niceties you'd expect like touchscreen infotainment and, yes, even heated seats.
If you'd like pricing, then you'll need to get in touch with Arctic Trucks. The conversion company has outlets in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia and even the Middle East, though they'd surely ship to the United States for enough cash. If a Raptor is just too simple for you, then chances are you can afford a ferry.
