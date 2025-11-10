This Hybrid Turbo-4 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Racked Up 110,000 Miles in a Year. Here’s How It Held Up

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

There are people who have long commutes, and then there’s this guy, who managed to put more than 100,000 miles on his 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser in less than a year. He dropped us a note and shared how the truck has been performing—pretty darn well, from the sounds of it. The owner’s report looks like a solid endorsement for the initial quality of Toyota’s turbo hybrid powertrain. Compare that to the terrible luck Toyota’s been having with its turbo V6s, and the four-cylinder is starting to look like the superior setup.

Shane Somers runs a business shuttling life-saving medicine and health-related supplies from hospitals to nursing homes. He told us he picks up “an urgent item each day … and [drives] it long distances throughout Pennsylvania.” He might also own the highest-mileage 2024 hybrid Land Cruiser outside Toyota’s development mules.

He brought Cruiser for this job because he considers it “[Toyota’s] best vehicle for years since the ’50s.” I know quite a few folks who feel the same way, though I probably would have opted for something a little more aerodynamic to spend so much time traveling on-road. As it happens, Somers is pivoting to a Prius for its superior fuel economy. But in the meantime, he’s now given us an informal heavy-mileage test of Toyota’s four-cylinder turbo hybrid.

An update of the Cruiser from October 27—sitting on 110,000 miles. Shane Somers

The specific vehicle we’re talking about here is a 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, 1958 trim, with the 2.4 turbo hybrid powertrain. “No issues with the vehicle and no rattles or anything falling off,” he told us over email. Here’s a rundown of services he’s done:

22 oil changes

22 tire rotations

3 engine air filters

3 cabin air filters

2 spark plug services

1 engine coolant and inverter service

3 sets of tires (including the set that came on the car)

2 alignments

I guess I’m not surprised that the truck has held up just fine. While Somers has certainly been driving a lot, it doesn’t sound like he’s been driving particularly hard. Highway cruising between urban locations is pretty much the least taxing type of driving one could do. The Cruiser’s owner said he’d been averaging 23.1 mpg before moving to winter tires. Toyota claims 22 mpg in the city, 25 mpg on the highway, and a combined 23 mpg, so he’s right in line with EPA estimates.

Nevertheless, when I’d heard he’d racked up more than 100,000 miles in under a year, I was naturally curious and figured you (dear readers) might be too. So, while it’s not a particularly thrilling report, it is interesting to have a confirmed case of crazy-high mileage on a new turbo hybrid Cruiser.

I won’t lie, this has me rethinking the superiority of the Lexus GX over the Land Cruiser. I loved driving the GX, but reports of recalls on that V6 engine would have me nervous to take it way off the grid. Meanwhile, this less-conventional hybrid four-cylinder powertrain seems to be shining.

Got a tip? Or another instance of super-high mileage accumulation? Drop us a note at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.