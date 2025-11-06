Toyota Recalls Another 127,000 Tundras and Lexus SUVs Over Self-Destructing Turbo V6s

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Toyota‘s twin-turbo, 3.5-liter V6 continues to cause massive problems for the manufacturer and truck owners alike. The automaker recalled more than 100,000 Tundra and Lexus LX gas-only vehicles with that engine last July, agreeing to replace every last one due to leftover machining debris inside the power plants. Now, roughly 16 months later, it’s recalling an additional 127,000 units built between December 2022 and February 2024 for the same reason.

Engine recall 25TA14 includes 2022-2024 Toyota Tundras and Lexus LXs, as well as 2024 Lexus GX SUVs. The machining debris can potentially cause engine knocking and rough running, plus no-start conditions and sudden loss of power. It’s a story that late-model Tundra owners are all too familiar with at this point, as the troubles have been reported on and posted about extensively since early last year.

The 2024 Lexus GX is included in the recall, too.

Toyota says it’s currently developing a remedy for this issue, but don’t be surprised if the solution is more long-block replacements. There was a time before that became the official recall remedy during which dealer techs were tasked with disassembling the entire engine and replacing affected components. Short-block rebuilds continue to be the path forward for Tundra hybrid owners who have suffered from engine failures.

Indeed, Toyota still isn’t including hybrid models that feature the same V6 in these widespread campaigns. That’s supposedly because they have the electric drive system to help them off the road in case of a failure. These are voluntary safety recalls, and up to this point, the NHTSA has not required Toyota to add the electrified trucks.

Affected owners will receive recall notices from Toyota by early January 2026. That said, several have already reported being able to view the recall on their Toyota app.

