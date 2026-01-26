Volvo Is Not Done With Wagons After All

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Volvo killed its entire lineup of wagons, slowly, but surely over the last few years here in the U.S. market. The company that built its reputation on two things, wagons and safety, has leaned into only one of those items as of late. But enthusiasts should not lose hope because the Swedish automaker hasn’t forgotten what it’s about.

On Wednesday in Stockholm, Sweden, hours before the reveal of the 2027 EX60, Volvo’s Chief Strategy and Product Officer Michael Fleiss told The Drive “watch this space” when asked what’s the future of Volvo and wagons.

Fleiss said wagons are a strong segment, aerodynamics is more important than ever with the electric era, Volvo is known for wagons, and the automaker is “looking into that.”

In the past, people chose a vehicle based on powertrain, according to Fleiss, who noted sometimes someone might buy a BMW because it had a great engine. “This will be the past, in the future, these cars will also be fully electric, and we believe we have a great chance to compete with our fantastic electric system on the SPA3 [Volvo’s latest EV platform] in this kind of car,” Fleiss said.

“Yes,” Fleiss said when asked if the man in charge of Volvo’s product and strategy feels there’s a market segment for wagons in the U.S. market.

“Even, interestingly, China is coming up with wagons. It’s hot sh*t right now. So people are really liking wagons,” Fleiss said.

Fleiss noted that “10 years ago, it was a no-go, but now it’s coming,” referring to the wagon market.

Europe is still the biggest market for wagons, according to Fleiss, but “why not, if you have one, also sell it in the U.S.,” Fleiss asked rhetorically.

Fleiss wouldn’t give a timeline as to when we might see the return of Volvo wagons, but with long-range plug-in hybrids on the way with 100 miles of electric range alongside new EVs, it’s clear any new Volvo wagon will probably be electrified.

Got a tip about future product? Shoot us a line at tips@thedrive.com