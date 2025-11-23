The 2026 Subaru Outback Is Secretly Still a Wagon—Just Don’t Tell the SUV Crowd

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

At the launch of the 2026 Subaru Outback, the company’s program manager regaled us with anecdotes from her many (many, many, many) interactions with the company’s existing ownership. If you’ve ever held a customer service job, you know that your clientele can often be like children—they say the darnedest things. And one thing Subaru’s owners kept saying was that they wanted the Outback to offer more room inside. Simple, right? Sure, but there was a catch: They didn’t want the car itself to get any bigger.

Automotive engineers have worked diligently to increase both passenger and cargo space since the first horseless carriage trundled onto a manure-caked thoroughfare 200-some-odd years ago, so the notion itself isn’t that fantastical. But suffice it to say, we’ve long since reached a point of diminishing returns. Energy-absorbing crumple zones and cavities engineered to hold active safety components (air bags, etc.) have greedily consumed much of the extra space afforded to us by the rigidity of modern unibody construction. With that space largely filled, the only remaining options are to go either out (make the car longer or wider), or up.

While Subaru long ago embraced ruggedness as its chosen spin on mainstream commuter cars, it has been admirably resistant to arbitrarily SUV-ifying its lineup. Remember, this is the company that gave us a lifted Legacy sedan. And before you point to the Crosstrek, that was just a (second-remember “XV”?) rebranding of the Outback Sport, which itself was simply a re-badged Impreza Wagon that spoke Australian.

2025 Outback (Jerry Perez) 2026 Outback (Byron Hurd)

The Outback in particular has lived by its wagon-ness. It represents nearly a quarter of Subaru’s U.S. volume all by itself, sharing that honor with the Crosstrek and Forester; the other six models in the company’s lineup (Impreza, WRX, Ascent, Legacy, BRZ and Solterra) fight for their slice of the remaining 25%. Inertia like that is difficult to ignore, and Subaru didn’t want to alienate its base by departing from a formula that worked.

Subaru managed to work within the Outback’s existing dimensions to create a new shape that is harder, more rugged and more SUV-like without being appreciably bigger. While the outgoing model appears softer by comparison, if you look closely, you’ll notice that most of the silhouette remains largely unchanged; the curved lines have simply been straightened a bit. The rear quarter windows really drive this point home; the old, swoopy kink is gone in favor of a trapezoidal shape.

2025 Outback (Jerry Perez) 2026 Outback (Subaru)

Taken side-by-side, the shift is somewhat dramatic. The rear end on the 2026 model (right) suggests a high roofline and tall third-row seating position, leaning into the SUV aesthetic somewhat. But the new car is only 1.4 inches taller than the old one. This created more headroom for both front and rear passengers, which was a frequent ask from taller owners. It also lets Subaru quote a higher cargo volume figure, since all that extra vertical space benefits the hatch area too.

That extra volume is of only limited use (or none if you insist on capping the rear cargo area with the included privacy cover), but the taller, more upright rear opening makes it easier to fit taller objects, such as appliances or televisions. Subaru both enlarged and squared off the rear opening somewhat too, which makes it easier to fit longer items without bumping into the rear glass.

2026 Outback (Jerry Perez) 2022 Outback Wilderness (Jerry Perez)

If we look back to the Outback Wilderness, launched in 2022, we can see the genesis of this generation’s design language. The new car simply picked the ball up and ran with it. The new standard ladder-type roof rails and the more-pronounced rear spoiler help complete the illusion, but if you look carefully, that’s still very a much a wagon under there.

