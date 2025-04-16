2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness Adds Trail-Ready Features and a Monster Truck Face

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

With the 2026 Subaru Outback comes a new Wilderness model that’s more off-road-capable and aggro-looking than just about any other Subie ever made. It boasts improved four-wheeling chops and an upgraded engine, which I’ll get to in a minute. But first, let’s talk about that face.

The first thing you’ll notice is the new grille with big, plastic, vertical bars flanking either side that give off a bumper guard vibe. Interestingly, there’s no Subaru logo up front; instead, the Outback Wilderness’ grille says “SUBARU” in giant letters. Perhaps the designers have been hanging around American pickup trucks lately. You’ll also notice some orange accents on the roof rails, front fog lights, and taillights, as well as the increased ground clearance.

The Wilderness rides about an inch higher than the regular Outback, with 9.5 inches of ground clearance versus 8.7. With that added clearance comes a 20-degree approach angle, 22.5-degree departure angle, and 21.2-degree breakover angle. Compare that to the standard Outback’s marks of 18, 19.4, and 21.4 degrees, respectively.

New electronic dampers supposedly improve off-road performance without sacrificing on-road comfort or handling. With the Outback Wilderness’ new X-Mode Dual Mode (which has either Snow/Dirt or Deep Snow/Mud), the new dampers improve traction on uneven pavement. On the road, however, Subaru claims the new suspension decreases sway and increases stability. The Wilderness also gets standard 17-inch matte-black wheels with Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tires, a reconfigured rear bumper that’s supposed to make trailer hookup easier, and a 3,500-pound towing capacity.

Stepping up to the Wilderness also gets you the Outback’s punchiest engine, a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. That engine is standard on the Wilderness but optional on Outback XT models. As with all Subies, the Outback Wilderness uses a continuously variable transmission (CVT), but it has an “eight-speed” manual mode with paddle shifters. The all-wheel drive system’s center differential is faster to lock up and uses steering angle data to make turn-in sharper and allow it to take corners faster, which can also be said of the standard Outback.

Inside, the Outback Wilderness isn’t all that different from the normal car with its new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 12.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It does add some orange trim on the steering wheel and shift lever to match the exterior, plus Subaru’s animal-free, water-resistant StarTex upholstery. It’s easily the best-looking Subaru interior on sale and packs the best technology

Subaru has three new Wilderness models with the Outback, Forester, and Crosstrek. The Outback Wilderness, though, is the most powerful, has the most ground clearance, and the nicest interior. No pricing has been announced yet—Subaru says that will come closer to market launch in 2026—but the current 2025 Outback Wilderness is the most expensive while also being the oldest, with a starting price of $41,380. Don’t be surprised if this new one is more expensive.

